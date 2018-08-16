Roma, Alfonso Cuarón's most personal film yet, gets an expressive trailer

Roma

type Movie performer Yalitza Aparicio, Nancy García, Marina de Tavira director Alfonso Cuarón distributor Netflix

Netflix pegs Roma as the most personal film yet from Gravity director Alfonso Cuarón, and the new black-and-white teaser trailer gives a strong sense of that intimacy.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker, in “an artful love letter to the women who raised him,” brings a year in the life of a middle-class family in 1970s Mexico City to the screen. Roma, also written by Cuarón, follows along with Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), a young domestic worker employed by a small family in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma; Adela (Nancy García), Cleo’s co-worker; and Sofia (Marina de Tavira), a mother of four coping with the extended absence of her husband.

Cleo now faces some devastating news of her own as she cares for Sofia’s children. All this plays out as their country is in turmoil by a government-backed militia and student demonstrators.

New York Film Festival director Kent Jones, who’s hosting a Centerpiece screening of Roma for this year’s program, says he was “absolutely stunned” by the film “from beginning to end — by the craftsmanship and the artistry of everyone involved, by the physical power and gravitational force of the images, by the realization that I was seeing something magical: a story of ongoing life grounded within the immensity and mystery of just being here on this planet.”

“Alfonso Cuarón’s film is a wonder,” he added.

Roma will first premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 30, followed by screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival and NYFF. The film will then debut for the public on Netflix and in select theaters later this year.