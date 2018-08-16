Paul Walker's brothers hope to help bring his character back to Fast & Furious

Could Paul Walker’s family once again help reunite the Fast & Furious family?

After the late actor’s tragic death in 2013 during a break from filming Furious 7, Caleb and Cody Walker stepped in to complete the project as Paul’s face was superimposed over their performances, including for the emotional final scene.

“I just hope we get to — I don’t know — have a little cameo and bring Paul back to save the day and I get to help create that again,” Caleb recently told the AP while promoting Paramount Network’s documentary I Am Paul Walker. “That’s my dream and I hope we get to do that in one of the future movies.”

Walker’s Brian O’Conner is still alive in the mega-franchise and was mentioned multiple times in last year’s The Fate of the Furious, the first installment filmed entirely since Walker’s death. And with the upcoming Fast 9 and Fast 10 set to possibly wrap up the worldwide phenomenon that their brother helped start, Caleb and Cody hope they — and Paul — can be a part of it.

“I think there could potentially be a way to do it. But it would take a lot of thought and it’d have to be tasteful,” added Cody. “He was the real deal, the real car guy. And in his absence, I — you know — I think it’s lost its way in a big way.”

Fast 9 opens on April 10, 2020, while Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s spin-off races into theaters on July 26, 2019.