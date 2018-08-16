Jurassic Park returning to theaters for 25th anniversary in September

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 127 minutes performer Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Richard Attenborough, Samuel L. Jackson, Wayne Knight, Martin Ferrero, B.D. Wong director Steven Spielberg author Michael Crichton Genre Sci-fi, Action Adventure, Horror

It’s been 25 years since the gates of Jurassic Park opened the first time, welcoming viewers into a time-lost amusement park filled with beautiful dinosaurs, terrifying dinosaurs, and soaring John Williams music. To celebrate the big anniversary, Steven Spielberg’s original film will be returning to more than 500 theaters nationwide for three days: Sunday, Sept. 16, Tuesday, Sept. 18, and Wednesday, Sept. 19. Tickets can be purchased online at Fathom Events’ website or at participating theater box offices.

These anniversary screenings of Jurassic Park will include a 17-minute remake of the movie, created by fans around the world. The fan film will showcase fans’ ingenuity and passion, in a similar way as the legendary fan film Raiders! found young fans passionately remaking Spielberg’s first Indiana Jones film.

And if that’s not enough to get you excited about the pending anniversary, check out his rarely (if ever?) seen behind-the-scenes photo below provided by Amblin of stars Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Sam Neill, BD Wong, as well as Spielberg and a lot of dinosaur eggs!

Courtesy Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures

The Jurassic Park franchise already celebrated its anniversary in a different way this year, thanks to the release of J.A. Bayona’s blockbuster sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Just like the first Jurassic World film, this one earned more than $1 billion at the global box office.