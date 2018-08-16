type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG performer Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta, Stockard Channing director Randal Kleiser Producer Allan Carr author Allan Carr, Warren Casey, Jim Jacobs Genre Musical

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John still go together (to events) after all these years!

On Wednesday night, stars of the ’70s musical rom-com reunited for a screening of Grease at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the movie’s release. Travolta and Newton-John cozied up on the carpet, posing for pictures together and even boogying a little too.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Grease was released in the summer of 1978 and starred Travolta as cool kid Danny Zuko to Newton-John’s good girl, Sandy. The mismatched pair struggle to keep their romance afloat when faced with all the obstacles high school and different social circles have to throw at them. The musical flick also stars Didi Conn as beauty-school dropout Frenchy and Barry Pearl as T-Bird Doody. Both Conn and Pearl were also present at Wednesday night’s event along with Randal Kleiser, who directed film.

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

“We did something life-changing, making that film,” Newton-John told PEOPLE. “[At the premiere] you got the feeling from the energy that something was happening. It was a huge response. I feel grateful to be a part of that and to have worked with him. We’ve stayed friends ever since.”