Hear a preview of John Carpenter's soundtrack for the new Halloween film

It was announced today that John Carpenter’s soundtrack album for the new Halloween movie will be released by Sacred Bones on Oct. 19, the same day filmmaker David Gordon Green’s horror sequel premieres in cinemas. Carpenter, of course, both directed 1978’s original Halloween and composed the haunting score. The soundtrack for Green’s film features several new versions of its predecessor’s iconic main theme, among other tunes. Carpenter crafted the soundtrack with his son, Cody Carpenter, and longtime collaborator Daniel Davies.

“It was great,” Carpenter said in a statement about creating the score. “It was transforming. It was not a movie I directed, so I had a lot of freedom in creating the score and getting into the director’s head. I was proud to serve David Gordon Green’s vision.”

“We wanted to honor the original Halloween soundtrack in terms of the sounds we used,” Davies added. “We used a lot of the Dave Smith OB-6, bowed guitar, Roland Juno, Korg, Roli, Moog, Roland System 1, Roland System 8, different guitar pedals, mellotron, and piano.”

The new Halloween is a direct sequel to Carpenter’s film and ignores the events of the many other entries in the franchise. Green’s film stars Jamie Lee Curtis, who reprises her role as the Michael Myers-battling Laurie Strode.

“What I loved is that it surgically excises all of that dead tissue,” Curtis recently told EW. “This is growing from just that original movie, 40 years later. There may be people who love the other movies, great — [they have] zero relevance to this story.”

Hear a preview of Carpenter’s score for the new Halloween above.