Emily Ratajkowski goes for the bad boy in first trailer for '80s summer flick Cruise

Emily Ratajkowski is pulling out the scrunchies and skin-tight leather for her new lead role in the upcoming ’80s-set rom-com, Cruise — and PEOPLE has a first look at the movie’s trailer!

The actress and model, 27, stars opposite 21 Jump Street‘s Spencer Boldman, 26, in Vertical Entertainment’s new twist on the classic bad-boy-meets-sweet-girl tale, which will come out both in theaters and On Demand.

Ratajkowski plays Jessica Weinberg, a wealthy, Jewish college student who goes by her wayward alter-ego, “Francesca,” by night. While out with friends, she happens to encounter Gio Fortunato (Boldman), a young Italian-American troublemaker from the “wrong side of the tracks.”

The Long Island sweetheart and her crush from Queens embark on a potentially life-altering adventure full of thrills, self-discovery, romance, and danger over the course of one hot summer.

The film comes from director Robert Siegel, whose previous screenplays include The Wrestler (2008) and The Founder (2016).

Vertical Entertainment

Though Ratajkowski has centered her career on modeling — amassing nearly 20 million followers on Instagram with her frequent bikini snaps — the “Blurred Lines” music video star has made a number of recent appearances on the big screen, including Amy Schumer’s I Feel Pretty, In Darkness costarring Natalie Dormer, and We Are Your Friends opposite Zac Efron.

Meanwhile, this might be her costar Boldman’s big break — starting out on Disney XD’s series Lab Rats, Boldman’s next major role was being cast in Disney Channel’s Original Movie Zapped opposite Zendaya in 2013.

Cruise premieres Sept. 28 On Demand and in theaters.