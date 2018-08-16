Aubrey Plaza and friends get weird in An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn trailer

Director Jim Hosking’s first feature, The Greasy Strangler, was one of the more bizarre movies in recent memory. So it doesn’t come as a huge surprise that his follow-up film, An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn, is of a similarly odd nature — at least if the trailer is any indication.

The film stars Aubrey Plaza as a woman named Lulu Danger, whose unsatisfying marriage takes a turn for the worse when a mysterious man from her past comes to town to perform an event called “An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn; For One Magical Night Only.”

“Lulu Danger is a woman with big dreams!” Plaza told EW earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. “She’s in a terrible marriage, and has so much more to offer in life, and is confronted with her first love, played by Craig Robinson, who shows up in her small town, and she goes after him. It becomes a love quadrangle between me, Craig Robinson, Jemaine Clement, and Emile Hirsch. So wrap your mind around that. Me, and all these ridiculous men!”

An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn will be released in theaters, via VOD, and on Digital HD on Oct. 19. Watch the trailer above.