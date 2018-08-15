YouTube pulls ad for The Nun because of 'shocking content'

To read more on The Nun and other highly anticipated fall movies, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

YouTube has banned an ad for upcoming horror film The Nun (out Sept. 7) from the video site because the clip violates its “violent and shocking content” policy. The six-second ad shows first a volume control icon and then a startling appearance by the movie’s demon-Nun.

The footage was flagged by a YouTube user who advised fellow viewers to “look away and/or turn down the volume if you have anxiety or just straight up hate jumpscares, pls rt to save a life.”

On Aug. 13, YouTube responded to that message by stating that the advert violates the website’s “shocking content policy” and that “it’s no longer running as an ad.”

Yesterday, The Nun director Corin Hardy gave his reaction to the banning on Facebook. “Awwww maaannnnnn… And we were having so much fun,” wrote the filmmaker.

Appreciate you bringing this to our attention! This ad violates our shocking content policy and it's no longer running as an ad. More info here: https://t.co/dOUocjUevh — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) August 14, 2018

The Nun is the latest horror film to be spun off from the Conjuring movies. Set in early-’50s Romania, the film is about the origins of the inhuman spirit, also known as Valak, that tormented ghost-hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) in the 1977-set The Conjuring 2.

The Nun stars Demian Bichir as a priest named Father Burke and Taissa Farmiga as a novitiate, Sister Irene. “She had a difficult and isolating childhood,” Farmiga says of her character. “She experienced these visions that set her apart from her peers and eventually led her to a life in the church.” The pair are tasked by the Vatican to investigate a mysterious death at an abbey in Romania where, Farmiga reveals, “there’s some sort of presence that shouldn’t be there.”

See a bootlegged — but still scary — version of the ad for The Nun, below.

The Nun is released Sept. 7.