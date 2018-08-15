Viola Davis' band of Widows execute one last job in new trailer

Widows (Movie)

type Movie performer Viola Davis director Steve McQueen Current Status In Season

When most husbands pass away, they leave behind personal keepsakes or money. But in Widows, Viola Davis is left plans for her late criminal husband’s next job.

Director Steve McQueen’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave stars Davis as Veronica, who, after her husband and his crew die pulling a robbery, recruits her fellow widows (Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo, and Elizabeth Debicki) to complete the job.

“You have no idea, do you? Or did you choose not to know?” Brian Tyree Henry’s (Atlanta) character intimidatingly says as he comes looking to collect the money that Veronica’s husband (Liam Neeson) stole from him. “This is about my life. And because it’s about my life, it now becomes about yours.”

Written by McQueen and Gone Girl‘s Gillian Flynn, Widows‘ star-studded cast also includes Colin Farrell, Daniel Kaluuya, Jon Bernthal, Jacki Weaver, and Robert Duvall.

Widows opens in theaters on Nov. 16. Watch the full trailer above.