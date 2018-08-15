Tom Holland's double gets water-blasted in Spider-Man sequel set video

The Spider-Man: Far From Home set must be waterlogged after this hydro-blasted sequence involving Peter Parker sans his web-slinger getup.

Tom Holland posted a playful video to social media this week from the Marvel movie production in which he joked that he does all his own stunts. Meanwhile, the action in the background revealed his stunt double, Greg Townley, getting blasted backwards by a wave of water.

The video was posted to promote a CrowdRise fundraiser to raise money for The Brothers Trust by offering up a visit to the film’s set, but, naturally, the minds of fans have begun to wander.

Since this is one of the few looks we have from the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, some have already begun speculating that the water stunt could signal the presence of a Marvel villain by the name of Hydro-Man. He’s very similar to the Spidey villain Sandman — played by Thomas Haden Church in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 — except he turns his body into water instead of sand. Get it?!

Of course, it’s too early to tell.

We do know that Jake Gyllenhaal will star in Spider-Man: Far From Home as comic book baddie Mysterio, while Michael Keaton’s Vulture will reportedly return. Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Samuel L. Jackson, Colbie Smulders, and Crazy Rich Asians star Remy Hill will also be featured in Marvel’s latest, directed again by Jon Watts.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is slated for theaters on July 5, 2019.