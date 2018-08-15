Nicolas Cage based his Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse character on Humphrey Bogart

To read about other highly anticipated fall movies, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Nicolas Cage may never have gotten to play Clark Kent in director Tim Burton’s ultimately doomed Superman Lives. But the Oscar-winner is voicing Peter Parker — or at least one version of him — in the upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (out Dec. 14).

“There are multiple Spider-Men in different dimensions that are kind of colliding together,” says Cage of the movie. “My character’s Spider-Man Noir. He’s really Peter Parker from the ’30s. I tried to channel those noir films with [Humphrey] Bogart, and have those kinds of sounds that he might make with [James] Cagney, or Edward G. Robinson, that kind of way of talking. I tried to give the character that. It was a lot of fun. I think it should be quite funny. The movie definitely has a sense of humor, and that’s a good thing because it’s good for the whole family.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follows Brooklyn teen Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) as he gains superpowers after a spider bite. He initially tries to pursue a superhero solo career, but soon finds himself teaming up with Spider-People from other dimensions — like an older, only-sort-of-wiser Peter Parker (Jake Johnson). The film will also introduce Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and the porcine Spider-Ham (John Mulaney).