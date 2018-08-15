Michael Moore's Trump movie poster shows nuclear blast at White House

Michael Moore’s poster for Fahrenheit 11/9 isn’t exactly subtle.

The image depicts President Trump golfing while a nuclear blast goes off over the White House. It also features the tagline: “Tyrant. Liar. Racist. A Hole In One.”

See below:

The pre-midterm election piece of documentary agitprop is the filmmaker’s follow up to Fahrenheit 9/11, his 2004 critique of George W. Bush’s response to the World Trade Center terror attacks.

A trailer for the new film, opening Sept. 21, was released last week in which Moore calls Trump “the last president of the United States.”

So far, the trailer has gotten about a half million views.

The new film, according to its press materials, “will explore the two most important questions of the Trump Era: How the f— did we get here, and how the f— do we get out? It’s the film to see before it’s too late.”

Other highlights from the preview include Moore hosing down the home of Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder with water from the city of Flint, interviews with survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the campaign of politician and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.