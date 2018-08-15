Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones are having a Theory of Everything reunion 2,000 feet in the sky.

The acting duo — both of whom scored Oscar attention for the 2014 Stephen Hawking biopic — have joined forces once again for Amazon Studios’ The Aeronauts, and the first official photo from the upcoming film (released Wednesday after the film began principal photography) teases a high-flying journey of personal and scientific inquiry aboard a peculiar flying machine.

Directed by BAFTA-nominated Peaky Blinders helmer Tom Harper, The Aeronauts’ reality-based story will unfold against the backdrop of 1862 Europe, where wealthy young widow Amelia Wren (Jones) and ambitious scientist James Glaisher (Redmayne) mount a balloon expedition with the hopes of soaring higher above ground than anyone else in recorded history.

Though the pair’s pursuit pushes them to the edge of existence (the air thins and their chances of survival dwindle with every second of ascension), they also come to the brink of understanding themselves — and each other — along the way. And the actors will apparently scale the same precarious highs as their characters.

“A top priority for us on The Aeronauts is authenticity. With that in mind, we intend to do as much balloon filming in the sky as the weather will allow,” producer Todd Lieberman explained via press statement. “This image was taken after we launched Felicity and Eddie 2,000 feet in the air, performing their scripted scene, while a helicopter captured it all. We’re fortunate that Felicity and Eddie have the nerve to do these stunts themselves as it authenticates our entire approach.”

Additional cast members who’ve boarded the drama include Oscar-nominated actor Tom Courtenay (45 Years), BAFTA nominee Anne Reid (The Last Tango in Halifax), BAFTA winner Rebecca Front (The Thick of It), Vincent Perez (Riviera), Tim McInnery (Game of Thrones), Phoebe Fox (The Hollow Crown) and Himesh Patel (forthcoming Danny Boyle, Richard Curtis project). All of whom will be shot by Harper’s BAFTA-winning Peaky Blinders cinematographer George Steel and dressed by Oscar-winning costume designer Alexandra Byrne (Elizabeth: The Golden Age).

A release date for The Aeronauts has yet to be announced. Check out the project’s first-look photo above.