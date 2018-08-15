Chris Pratt says 'it's not an easy time' after James Gunn firing

“It’s not an easy time,” Chris Pratt says after Disney fired James Gunn as director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

He and the cast, who’ve worked with Gunn since the first Guardians film from 2014, had released a joint statement that supported the filmmaker and Pratt wrote on Instagram he would “personally” like to see Gunn reinstated. But, as reports suggest that isn’t likely to happen, Pratt addressed why the situation is “complicated” in a new interview with the Associated Press.

“We all love James and he’s a good friend of ours, but we also really love playing the Guardians of the Galaxy,” he said. “It’s a complicated situation for everybody.”

Gunn was dropped from his role at Marvel after alt-right conservatives resurfaced old tweets that included jokes Gunn himself called “totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative.” He apologized for those tweets that “don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.”

Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker, and Sean Gunn all signed the joint statement that lent their full support behind Gunn. Bautista said he would do what he’s “legally obligated to due” and return for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, but he called it “pretty nauseating to work for someone who’d empower a smear campaign by fascists.”

“All I know is we put a lot of time, thought, and effort in the statement we released about it,” Pratt told the AP. “I think we all want that statement to be essentially what we have to say about it, and we were pretty clear and honest about how we feel.”