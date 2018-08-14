Taraji P. Henson can hear toxic male thoughts in first What Men Want trailer

As the old saying goes: if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. In the new trailer for What Men Want, you probably shouldn’t think it, either, because Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson has the ability to read minds in the upcoming comedy remake.

The film — a re-envisioning of the story first introduced in the Mel Gibson-fronted, Nancy Meyers-directed romance What Women Want — follows Ali, a determined professional grappling with career-impeding sexism at her high profile job. After being passed over for a promotion, Ali turns to her friends for advice. They promptly deliver her to a spiritual guide (Erykah Badu) who concocts a potent tea filled with “jasmine…. weed, peyote, and crack” that alters the course of Ali’s life (and allows her to hear the interior monologue of the men in her immediate surroundings).

“There was this psychic! She gave me this tea!” a frantic Ali confides in a coworker, who responds: “And you drank it? I thought black people stopped drinking tea after Get Out!”

But soon after, Ali realizes her new powers aren’t a curse, but “a gift” of epic proportions that allow her a specific advantage over her male peers, particularly when she finds herself at a high-stakes poker game next to to Mark Cuban, Shaquille O’Neal, and Tracy Morgan.

“Shaq finally has a winning hand. Why am I thinking in the third person?” O’Neal thinks. Morgan’s mind adds: “I smell toast. Am I having a stroke? Wait, I have toast in my pocket. Phew.”

What Men Want, directed by The Wedding Planner, Hairspray, and Bringing Down the House helmer Adam Shankman, hits theaters Jan. 11, 2019. Watch the new trailer above.