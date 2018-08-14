Lord of the Rings stars Orlando Bloom and Ian McKellen have a mini cast reunion

One does not simply walk into Mordor, but walking into a bar to reunite with Lord of the Rings costars? No problem.

Almost two decades after the first installment in the LOTR trilogy stormed into theaters, the series’ stars Orlando Bloom and Sir Ian McKellen as well as their The Hobbit costar Adam Brown had a mini reunion on Monday night. Bloom took to Instagram to share a snap of the moment, captioning it, “a dwarf, a wizard and an elf walk into a bar….#lotr.”

Bloom played the the elf Legolas in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy alongside McKellen who took on the role of the wizard Gandalf the Grey (and then later the White). They both reprised their roles in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies where they were joined by Brown, who played Ori in movie series. McKellen and Brown also costarred in the original Hobbit movie The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey in 2012.

Bloom’s been busy catching up with his costars from the fantasy series. Earlier this month, he shared a snap of himself and Liv Tyler, who played Arwen in the movies, when she paid a visit to Bloom’s London play Killer Joe. “Just a pair of elves n a pup,” Bloom captioned the snapshot, which shows the two of them and his dog.