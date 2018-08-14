Mulan director shares new behind-the-scenes photo from live-action film

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa G performer Ming-Na, Eddie Murphy director Barry Cook genre Action Adventure, Animation, Kids and Family

What does Mulan’s reflection show? We’re getting closer to seeing for ourselves once more.

On Monday, Disney shared the first image of actress Liu Yifei as the heroine Hua Mulan to mark the first day of production on the live-action film. That same day, director Niki Caro also shared a behind-the-scenes shot from the film’s set, showing the character standing by a body of water. The shot, posted on Caro’s Instagram, looks remarkably similar to a sequence from the 1998 animated movie when the lead character sings the song “Reflection.” In fact, Caro even captioned the shot “Reflections.”

Mulan, adapted from the Disney animated film of the same name, follows the tale of a young woman who disguises herself as a man in order to fight Northern invaders attacking China. Ming-Na Wen voiced the character of Mulan in the animated version.

The live-action retelling, directed by Caro from a script penned by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, will be shot in New Zealand and China. It is due in theaters in March 2020.