On stage, Nina Geld is a hilarious stand-up comedian who has a lot of potential. Off stage, she’s a bit of a mess. So when she’s presented with a new professional opportunity at the same time she meets a new man, she’s forced to figure out what would make her happy, and that means dealing with some trauma from her past.

EW has the first trailer for the upcoming film All About Nina, which stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the lead role. “It was an incredible opportunity to play somebody who really runs the gamut of what life can throw at you,” Winstead tells EW. “It’s emotional, it’s funny, it’s dark, it’s romantic. It really has a little bit of everything.”

Playing Nina’s love interest is Common, whose character, Rafe, will introduce Nina to a new kind of relationship. “At first their connection is a bit strange because neither of them has ever met anybody like the other before,” Winstead says. “It’s setting something off in each other that neither of them really understands, and that’s particularly difficult for Nina in the beginning because she has a way of operating with men that she’s very comfortable with, even though it’s very unhealthy. When she meets Rafe, it’s so different than what she’s used to that she doesn’t quite know how to handle it.”

Watch the first trailer for Eva Vives’ All About Nina above, and check out the poster below.

The Orchard

All About Nina hits theaters September 28.