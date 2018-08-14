New Kristen Stewart, Laura Dern, Chris Pine films headed to Toronto International Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival has secured a handful of cinema greats for a robust slate of lineup additions.
Among 26 additions to its gala and special presentation programs, the festival announced Tuesday David Mackenzie’s Chris Pine-starring period epic Outlaw King — the actor-director duo’s first film together since 2016’s Oscar-nominated Hell or High Water — will hold its world premiere screening in the 2018 event’s opening night slot, while Kristen Stewart, Laura Dern, and Diane Kruger will close the festival with their Justin Kelly-directed Savannah Knoop biopic Jeremiah Terminator Leroy.
Outlaw King, also starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, and Billy Howle, is billed as a David-versus-Goliath tale about the legendary Scottish king who reclaimed the regional throne from the English crown and its imposing army.
Jeremiah Terminator Leroy features Stewart as Knoop, who posed as the titular literary persona of her sister-in-law, Laura Albert (Dern), throughout the 1990s.
Also joining the 2018 TIFF lineup are the world premieres of Sebastián Lelio’s Gloria Bell (a Julianne Moore-starring remake of his own 2013 film Gloria), Jonah Hill’s directorial debut Mid90s, Thomas Vinterberg’s Kursk, Sam Taylor-Johnson’s big screen adaptation of the controversial book A Million Little Pieces, and Peter Farrelly’s Green Book.
Other films added to the slate include Paul Greengrass’ 22 July, Joel Edgerton’s Boy Erased, and Naomi Kawase’s Vision.
Since its 1976 inception, TIFF has grown into the largest public film festival in the world, often hosting high profile red carpet galas for films with lofty commercial prospects as well as increasing the visibility of awards-bound titles on the Oscar circuit. Though TIFF is a non-competitive festival, attendees can vote for their favorite films to receive the prestigious People’s Choice Award, which has gone to nine eventual best picture winners or nominees since 2008 — most recently being awarded to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in 2017.
TIFF runs from Sept. 6-16. Check out the full slate of films showing at the 2018 edition here, and read on for Tuesday’s lineup additions.
GALAS
Green Book
Directed by Peter Farrelly
USA
World Premiere
Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy
Directed by: Justin Kelly
Canada/USA/United Kingdom
World Premiere
The Lie
Directed by: Veena Sud
Canada
World Premiere
Outlaw King
Directed by: David Mackenzie
USA/United Kingdom
World Premiere
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
22 July
Directed by: Paul Greengrass
Norway/Iceland
North American Premiere
American Woman
Directed by: Jake Scott
USA
World Premiere
Baby (Bao Bei Er)
Directed by: Liu Jie
China
World Premiere
Boy Erased
Directed by: Joel Edgerton
USA
International Premiere
Driven
Directed by: Nick Hamm
Puerto Rico/United Kingdom/USA
North American Premiere
Duelles (Mothers’ Instinct)
Directed by: Olivier Masset-Depasse
Belgium/France
World Premiere
A Faithful Man (L’homme fidèle)
Directed by: Louis Garrel
France
World Premiere
Gloria Bell
Directed by: Sebastián Lelio
USA/Chile
World Premiere
Hold the Dark
Directed by: Jeremy Saulnier
USA
World Premiere
Kursk
Directed by: Thomas Vinterberg
Belgium/Luxembourg
World Premiere
Legend of the Demon Cat – Director’s Cut
Directed by: Chen Kaige
China/Japan
World Premiere
Mid90s
Directed by: Jonah Hill
USA
World Premiere
A Million Little Pieces
Directed by: Sam Taylor-Johnson
USA
World Premiere
Never Look Away (Werk ohne Autor)
Directed by: Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
Germany
North American Premiere
The Quietude (La Quietud)
Directed by: Pablo Trapero
Argentina
North American Premiere
Skin
Directed by: Guy Nattiv
USA
World Premiere
Teen Spirit
Directed by: Max Minghella
USA
World Premiere
Tell It To The Bees
Directed by: Annabel Jankel
United Kingdom
World Premiere
Viper Club
Directed by: Maryam Keshavarz
USA
World Premiere
Vision
Directed by: Naomi Kawase
Japan/France
International Premiere
Vita & Virginia
Directed by: Chanya Button
United Kingdom/Ireland
World Premiere
Wild Rose
Directed by: Tom Harper
United Kingdom
World Premiere
