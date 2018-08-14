New Kristen Stewart, Laura Dern, Chris Pine films headed to Toronto International Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival has secured a handful of cinema greats for a robust slate of lineup additions.

Among 26 additions to its gala and special presentation programs, the festival announced Tuesday David Mackenzie’s Chris Pine-starring period epic Outlaw King — the actor-director duo’s first film together since 2016’s Oscar-nominated Hell or High Water — will hold its world premiere screening in the 2018 event’s opening night slot, while Kristen Stewart, Laura Dern, and Diane Kruger will close the festival with their Justin Kelly-directed Savannah Knoop biopic Jeremiah Terminator Leroy.

Outlaw King, also starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, and Billy Howle, is billed as a David-versus-Goliath tale about the legendary Scottish king who reclaimed the regional throne from the English crown and its imposing army.

Announcing our #TIFF18 Closing Night Film: Justin Kelly’s captivating JEREMIAH TERMINATOR LEROY, starring Kristen Stewart, @LauraDern, Diane Kruger and Jim Sturgess. https://t.co/dn4k42813X pic.twitter.com/ecF1euZkyA — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 14, 2018

Jeremiah Terminator Leroy features Stewart as Knoop, who posed as the titular literary persona of her sister-in-law, Laura Albert (Dern), throughout the 1990s.

Also joining the 2018 TIFF lineup are the world premieres of Sebastián Lelio’s Gloria Bell (a Julianne Moore-starring remake of his own 2013 film Gloria), Jonah Hill’s directorial debut Mid90s, Thomas Vinterberg’s Kursk, Sam Taylor-Johnson’s big screen adaptation of the controversial book A Million Little Pieces, and Peter Farrelly’s Green Book.

Other films added to the slate include Paul Greengrass’ 22 July, Joel Edgerton’s Boy Erased, and Naomi Kawase’s Vision.

Since its 1976 inception, TIFF has grown into the largest public film festival in the world, often hosting high profile red carpet galas for films with lofty commercial prospects as well as increasing the visibility of awards-bound titles on the Oscar circuit. Though TIFF is a non-competitive festival, attendees can vote for their favorite films to receive the prestigious People’s Choice Award, which has gone to nine eventual best picture winners or nominees since 2008 — most recently being awarded to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in 2017.

TIFF runs from Sept. 6-16. Check out the full slate of films showing at the 2018 edition here, and read on for Tuesday’s lineup additions.

GALAS

Green Book

Directed by Peter Farrelly

USA

World Premiere

Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy

Directed by: Justin Kelly

Canada/USA/United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Lie

Directed by: Veena Sud

Canada

World Premiere

Outlaw King

Directed by: David Mackenzie

USA/United Kingdom

World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

22 July

Directed by: Paul Greengrass

Norway/Iceland

North American Premiere

American Woman

Directed by: Jake Scott

USA

World Premiere

Baby (Bao Bei Er)

Directed by: Liu Jie

China

World Premiere

Boy Erased

Directed by: Joel Edgerton

USA

International Premiere

Driven

Directed by: Nick Hamm

Puerto Rico/United Kingdom/USA

North American Premiere

Duelles (Mothers’ Instinct)

Directed by: Olivier Masset-Depasse

Belgium/France

World Premiere

A Faithful Man (L’homme fidèle)

Directed by: Louis Garrel

France

World Premiere

Gloria Bell

Directed by: Sebastián Lelio

USA/Chile

World Premiere

Hold the Dark

Directed by: Jeremy Saulnier

USA

World Premiere

Kursk

Directed by: Thomas Vinterberg

Belgium/Luxembourg

World Premiere

Legend of the Demon Cat – Director’s Cut

Directed by: Chen Kaige

China/Japan

World Premiere

Mid90s

Directed by: Jonah Hill

USA

World Premiere

A Million Little Pieces

Directed by: Sam Taylor-Johnson

USA

World Premiere

Never Look Away (Werk ohne Autor)

Directed by: Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

Germany

North American Premiere

The Quietude (La Quietud)

Directed by: Pablo Trapero

Argentina

North American Premiere

Skin

Directed by: Guy Nattiv

USA

World Premiere

Teen Spirit

Directed by: Max Minghella

USA

World Premiere

Tell It To The Bees

Directed by: Annabel Jankel

United Kingdom

World Premiere

Viper Club

Directed by: Maryam Keshavarz

USA

World Premiere

Vision

Directed by: Naomi Kawase

Japan/France

International Premiere

Vita & Virginia

Directed by: Chanya Button

United Kingdom/Ireland

World Premiere

Wild Rose

Directed by: Tom Harper

United Kingdom

World Premiere