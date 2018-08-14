Blood, tears spill on dance floor from hell in Gaspar Noé's bonkers Climax trailer

The twisted mind behind controversial titles like 2015’s sex epic Love and the 2002 revenge thriller Irréversible is back with a new trailer teasing a blood-splashed tale of an LSD-fueled dance battle.

Following a troupe of hip-hop dancers experiencing the worst trip of their lives after inadvertently taking a psychedelic substance, the preview for Gaspar Noé’s Climax promises a wild ride through a bonkers rhythm routine from hell set inside the empty school building they’d planned to use as a rehearsal space.

After the performers — including Atomic Blonde star Sofia Boutella, as well as a band of real-life professional dancers — share a round of mystery cocktails inside a dance studio, things start to get really weird as it becomes clear they’re under the influence of more than just a rush of endorphins: Dance moves give way to orgies, women brandish knives through tears, the floor becomes the ceiling, tank tops are suddenly acceptable as winter outerwear, and wigs serve as fodder for gnashed teeth! Oh, and someone appears to be on fire. Literally.

The film’s opening performance was lit by Spring Breakers cinematographer Benoît Debie, who previously worked with Noé on his oddball, Tokyo-set drama Enter the Void in 2009, and sets the stage for tracking the dancers’ “journey from jubilation to chaos and full-fledged anarchy,” per a press release.

Climax, which distributor A24 has yet to announce a domestic release date for, held its world-premiere earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, where critics praised the plot of Noé’s film as a bold metaphor for societal collapse. It will next screen in the Midnight Madness section of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Watch the project’s new trailer above.