Avengers stars bust a move in new Infinity War gag reel

type Movie genre Drama, Action, Sci-fi and Fantasy release date 04/27/18 performer Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson director Anthony and Joe Russo Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13

Movies are always massive, multi-layered productions, and that’s only more true for the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe installments. With millions of dollars, scores of people, and all kinds of costumes and special effects at work on films like Avengers: Infinity War, it’s understandable that the actors might need to cut loose sometimes. That’s apparent in the new Infinity War gag reel, which features several of the blockbuster’s superstars breaking into laughter or dancing during filming.

“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” Robert Downey Jr. sang at one point, surrounded by the debris of the Black Order’s attack on the Sanctum Santorum, as his costars Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Cumberbatch gradually join in. Later, viewers get a shot of Benedict Wong doing a spin move in the Sanctum itself.

“F— you, Ruffalo,” Paul Bettany exclaims at one point after cracking up in his Vision costume. At another point he asks, “How long do I stand here over-acting for?”

Watch the gag reel above. This is the second; you can find the first one here. Avengers: Infinity War is available on DVD and Blu-ray now.