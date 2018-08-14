type Movie release date 10/05/18 performer Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga director Bradley Cooper distributor Warner Bros. mpaa R

There are several goosebump-inducing moments in A Star Is Born. Bradley Cooper’s exhilarating directorial debut boasts several musical performances that have the visceral feel of being onstage with Cooper and costar Lady Gaga.

But one of the most striking and moving moments is an epic ballad performed by Gaga’s character, Ally, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. It’s a true movie star moment but also a heart-wrenching scene in Born.

Gaga admits the day they shot that scene ended up also being a pivotal moment in her real life.

“My very, very, very dear friend Sonja died of cancer that day,” admits Gaga in this week’s EW cover story. “We were supposed to shoot in, like, 30 minutes, and I left the set because her husband called me and I could hear her in the background and I just got in the car and drove. I missed her by 15 minutes and she died. I literally laid with her, with her husband, and their dog, and his son…. When I came back, Bradley was so gentle with me and we got through it. I performed the song. He was like, ‘You don’t have to do it again. It’s okay.’ All I wanted to do was sing. I’ll never forget that day. It was really a special scene, and I’ll always remember that moment.”

Gaga posted about her good friend, Sonja Durham, on Instagram after Durham lost her battle with stage four breast, brain, and lung cancer.

