Demian Bichir gets a fright in new teaser for The Nun

What’s worse than being trapped in a coffin? How about being trapped in a coffin and discovering…you are not alone! That’s the pickle in which the character played by Demian Bichir finds himself at the end of a new teaser for director Corin Hardy’s Conjuring universe horror film The Nun (out Sept. 7).

Set in early-’50s Romania, the film is about the origins of the inhuman spirit, also known as Valak, that tormented ghost-hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) in the 1977-set The Conjuring 2. The Nun stars Bichir as a priest named Father Burke and Taissa Farmiga as a novitiate, Sister Irene. “She had a difficult and isolating childhood,” Farmiga says of her character. “She experienced these visions that set her apart from her peers and eventually led her to a life in the church.” The pair are tasked by the Vatican to investigate a mysterious death at an abbey in Romania where, Farmiga reveals, “there’s some sort of presence that shouldn’t be there.”

Watch that new teaser for The Nun, above.