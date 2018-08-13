Tilda Swinton gets witchy in new image from Suspiria

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa Unrated performer Stefania Casini, Jessica Harper, Udo Kier, Barbara Magnolfi director Dario Argento author Dario Argento, Daria Nicolodi genre Horror, Mystery and Thriller

In the new horror film Suspiria (out Nov. 2), Tilda Swinton plays Madame Blanc, one of the teachers at a dance academy in Berlin, where the students include Dakota Johnson’s American newcomer, Susie Bannion. Johnson says Susie develops an “intense and beautiful” student-teacher relationship with Swinton’s character, “and then you discover that the dance academy is run by witches!”

This remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 horror film is directed by Luca Guadagnino, who previously worked with both Swinton and Johnson on his 2016 film, A Bigger Splash.

“Madame Blanc is a woman who is in a moment of conflict,” says the filmmaker. “The conflict between art and magic is something that is seen in her face.”

“Oh my gosh, I just adore her so deeply,” says Johnson of Swinton. “I want to make movies with her forever and I hope we will. It’s just an amazing, amazing friendship and collaboration that I have, that I’m so grateful for in my life.”

Watch the trailer for Suspiria above and see an exclusive photo of Tilda Swinton in the film, below.