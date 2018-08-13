Nicole Kidman meets a Nazi zombie in trailer for New York's Scary Movies XI festival

At which upcoming New York horror film festival will you be able to enjoy the sight of a young Nicole Kidman and some old Nazi zombies? Why, that would be the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s Scary Movies XI fest, whose “Tainted Waters” retrospective sidebar boasts both 1989’s Kidman-starring thriller Dead Calm and 1977’s Shock Waves, in which tourists are menaced by ocean-dwelling undead German soldiers.

New films screening at this year’s Scary Movies include the zombie-musical Anna and the Apocalypse, the supernatural thriller The Witch in the Window, and director Jonas Åkerlund’s based-on-real events Lords of Chaos about the Norwegian black metal scene. Filmmakers Glenn McQuaid and Larry Fessenden are also presenting a live edition of their radio-play series Tales from Beyond the Pale at which two new stories will be performed on-stage with actors, foley artists, sound designers, and musicians.

Scary Movies XI runs Aug. 17-23. Learn more about the festival at the Film Society of Lincoln Center website.

Exclusively watch the trailer for Scary Movies XI, above.