Rose Byrne attempts hospital flirting in an exclusive clip from Juliet, Naked

In the age of social media and digital communications, first-time face-to-face meetings can be terrifying, even between people who’ve already become close online. Such is the case in Juliet, Naked, when Annie (Rose Byrne) plans to meet her trans-Atlantic pen pal, Tucker Crowe (Ethan Hawke), for the first time in London — only to have their plan derailed by a minor heart attack, as seen in the exclusive clip above.

The resident of a tiny seaside English town, Annie has been in a dead-end relationship for a decade and becomes depressed when she realizes she’s waited too long to have children. Tucker, a former rock star, has plenty of children (five, in fact, from four different women), but he’s also been in stasis for years, in a rural retirement that fuels rampant speculation and conspiracy among his diehard fans on the internet.

“Annie’s very internal,” Byrne tells EW of her character. “It’s like she’s put her life on hold, and it’s just been on hold for so long, and now she’s breaking all the rules. And I think she’s kind of her own worst enemy in a lot of ways because she’s set up this situation where all of this time has gone by, and now she’s thinking, ‘What have I done? What am I doing?’

“I’ve definitely been in times of my life like that,” the actress continues. “She’s 40, she’s not 20, and there’s something about that that’s not cute anymore. She’s kind of having a mid-life crisis. They all are, really, at the same time.”

Juliet, Naked hits theaters Aug. 17.