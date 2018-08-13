See the first image of Liu Yifei as Disney's Mulan

Take the first look at your new Mulan.

Disney unveiled the new image of actress Liu Yifei as the heroine Hua Mulan on Monday to mark the first day of production on the live-action film.

Stephen Tilley/Disney

Chinese star Yifei won the role after a year-long search around the world and leads a diverse cast that includes Donnie Yen, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An and martial arts legend Jet Li.

The film is adapted from Disney’s 1998 animated film of the same name in which Ming-Na Wen voiced Mulan, and will follow the tale of a young woman who disguises herself as a man in order to fight Northern invaders attacking China.

“The eldest daughter of an honored warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever,” Disney said in a statement.

The film is directed by Niki Caro from a script penned by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, and will be shot in New Zealand and China. It is due in theaters in March 2020.