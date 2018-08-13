Re-Animator star Barbara Crampton cast in new season of Syfy horror show Channel Zero

Since being lured out of semi-retirement to appear in Adam Wingard’s You’re Next, actress Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, Chopping Mall) has racked up an impressive list of genre credits over the past few years, one which includes Ted Geoghegan’s We Are Still Here, Jackson Stewart’s Beyond the Gates, and Brad Baruh’s just-released-on VOD Dead Night. Now, Crampton has been recruited to help scare viewers of Syfy’s anthology show, Channel Zero.

And now, Crampton will appear in Channel Zero: The Dream Door, EW has confirmed, which premieres on Syfy later this year. Based on the creepypasta short story “Hidden Door” by Charlotte Bywater, the season follows newlyweds Jillian (Maria Sten) and Tom Hodgson (Brandon Scott), who have each brought secrets into their marriage. When they discover a strange door in their basement, those secrets start to threaten their relationship — and their lives.

Crampton will play Vanessa Moss, a woman with a close relationship with Tom Hodgson. The actress has already shot her scenes for the season, which is being directed by E.L. Katz (Cheap Thrills).