Danny McBride is a stupid kidnapper in first trailer for Arizona

Clark Collis
August 13, 2018 at 02:46 PM EDT

Anyone who has ever spent time with Danny McBride — as your writer recently did on the set of the McBride co-written Halloween — will confirm that he is a bright and thoughtful gent. But the actor has specialized in playing people who are not necessarily the sharpest tool in the box, and the Eastbound & Down star seems to be continuing that tradition in the action-comedy Arizona (out Aug. 24).

The film stars Rosemarie DeWitt as Cassie, a real estate agent and single mom struggling to keep it all together during the housing crisis of 2009. Her problems go from bad to worse when disgruntled client Sonny (McBride) violently confronts Cassie’s boss and then kidnaps Cassie, making one bad, and bloody, decision after another.

Arizona costars Luke Wilson, Kaitlin Olson, David Alan Grier, and Elizabeth Gillies.

Watch the film’s trailer, above.

