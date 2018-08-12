type Movie release date 10/05/18 performer Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga director Bradley Cooper distributor Warner Bros. mpaa R

Early on in A Star Is Born, rock star Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) meets aspiring singer-songwriter Ally (Lady Gaga) as she’s performing in a gay bar.

The pair gets a drink later and she mentions how difficult it’s been for her to break into the industry, particularly in terms of her appearance. Ally has all the talent in the world but has been told to change her looks.

Warner Bros. Pictures

During EW’s cover interview, Gaga admitted that Ally’s struggles aren’t all that different from her own. “Oh, yeah. I mean, when I wrote my earliest hits, people were trying to take my songs and give them to other people,” says the singer. “I was, like, clutching to them for dear life, thinking, ‘I finally wrote a hit. I can’t give it away.'” I was not the prettiest girl in the room. I was a little weird, and I liked being weird. I didn’t like to be sexual in a way that other pop stars or pop groups were. I was my own thing. It’s heartbreaking because you feel like, ‘Why am I not enough?'”

