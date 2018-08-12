Idris Elba offers cheeky tweets amid latest James Bond rumors

Idris Elba appears to have caught wind of the latest round of rumors that he might one day play James Bond, and he’s having some fun with the buzz on social media.

Early Sunday morning, the Luther star tweeted a heavily filtered selfie and wrote, “my name’s Elba, Idris Elba” — an obvious nod to 007’s signature “Bond, James Bond” line.

But while some fans might have taken that as a hint that Elba, 45, would someday don Bond’s tuxedo, he followed up hours later with a photo of Public Enemy and another tweet name-checking one of the group’s most well-known songs. “Don’t believe the HYPE…” he wrote.

A representative for Elba did not immediately respond to request for comment about his tweets, which came at the end of a week in which the U.K.’s Daily Star reported that Bond producer Barbara Broccoli once told director Antoine Fuqua it was time for a nonwhite actor to portray the martini-sipping spy. According to the report, Fuqua said that Elba could fit the bill.

A representative for Fuqua, however, disputed the report, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “He never had a conversation with Barbara about the franchise or about any casting. It’s all made-up stuff. Not sure how it got started.”

Elba has been rumored or wish-listed as a future James Bond for years, though the actor himself has consistently downplayed such talk.

A year ago, Daniel Craig confirmed that he’ll be returning to play 007 for a fifth and final time. After that, the search will presumably be on for his successor.