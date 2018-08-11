How Aquaman director James Wan wound up helping film The Nun

To read more on The Nun and other highly anticipated fall movies, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

How busy is James Wan? Well, between directing Aquaman, prepping a TV show about Swamp Thing, and overseeing the big screen Conjuring universe — to mention just a few of the projects currently occupying his in-box — we’d have to say he’s pretty darned busy. But when director Corin Hardy asked Wan for a little help shooting additional photography for his Conjuring spin-off film The Nun (out Sept. 7), the Furious 7 filmmaker found the time in his diary to do just that.

“Very excitingly, James Wan was my second unit director in a little bit of additional photography,” reveals Hardy. “It is funny, but we did some additional photography, and you’re always pushing for double what you really can afford, time- or budget-wise. I said, ‘I want to do all of this, but if we’re going to do it, we really need to run two units.’ James is a full-on, hands-on guy and he was like, ‘Anything I can do of service!’ It was like, ‘I really want to take you up on that.’ So, there were nights when he was shooting a section in the forest and I was shooting interiors.”

Set in early-’50s Romania, The Nun concerns the origins of the inhuman spirit, also known as Valak, that tormented ghost hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) in the 1977-set The Conjuring 2. The film stars Demian Bichir as a priest named Father Burke and Taissa Farmiga as a novitiate, Sister Irene. “She had a difficult and isolating childhood,” Farmiga says of her character. “She experienced these visions that set her apart from her peers and eventually led her to a life in the church.” The pair is tasked by the Vatican to investigate a mysterious death at an abbey in Romania where, Farmiga says, “there’s some sort of presence that shouldn’t be there.”

