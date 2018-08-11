Yes, this is Shia LaBeouf. No, he did not replace Jared Leto as DC’s Joker — even though this look comes courtesy of the new movie from Suicide Squad director David Ayer.

The filmmaker tweeted this image of LaBeouf’s character in The Tax Collector, which is currently filming. Plot details are currently under wraps, but the actor, who previously starred in Borg vs. McEnroe and American Honey, is shown covered in tattoos — including one that reads “Creeper.”

LaBeouf and Ayer almost worked together again after Fury for Suicide Squad, as the actor previously told Variety, but his off-screen drama apparently got in the way of playing GQ, a role that ultimately went to Scott Eastwood. “I don’t think Warner Bros. wanted me,” LaBeouf said. “I went in to meet, and they were like, ‘Nah, you’re crazy. You’re a good actor, but not this one.’ It was a big investment for them.”

LaBeouf has said he wanted to change his life around following a series of antics. This year, Esquire published a profile on LaBeouf in which he recalled his arrest in Savannah, Georgia in 2017. He had been on location for work on the film The Peanut Butter Falcon when he was arrested by police for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct and video footage of the incident captured LaBeouf shouting racist remarks at a black officer.

“I need to take ownership of my s— and clean up my side of the street a bit before I can go out there and work again, so I’m trying to stay creative and learn from my mistakes,” LaBeouf, who suffers from PTSD, said.

Now, he’s back to work with Ayer, who’s filming The Tax Collector before Netflix’s Bright sequel.

The Tax Collector was reported as an indie thriller with a cast that includes George Lopez, Lana Parrilla, Bobby Soto, and Cheyenne Rae Hernandez.

LaBeouf will also portray his “law-breaking, alcohol abusing” father in the film Honey Boy — LaBeouf’s childhood nickname — directed by Alma Har’el. A Quiet Place‘s Noah Jupe will portray a younger LaBeouf in the biopic, while Manchester By the Sea‘s Lucas Hedges will play LaBeouf around the age he was during Disney Channel’s Even Stevens.