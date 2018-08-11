Ralph Breaks the Internet teaser brings Gal Gadot and princess hangouts

type Movie genre Animated, Kids and Family, Comedy release date 11/21/18

A new Ralph Breaks the Internet teaser has arrived, just as Disney announced the inclusion of Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot in the Wreck-It Ralph sequel and EW dropped a new look at all the Disney princesses’ casual attire.

As we already learned, Gadot will be playing the character Shank from the online racing game Slaughter Race. Racing games are Vanellope’s jam, so they all go fast and furious (Hey! That’s another of Gadot’s franchises) in the digital space.

We then see Vanellope, voiced again by Sarah Silverman, glitching into a room full of Disney princesses like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Moana, Mulan, and Tiana. All of them start taking photos and hanging out, but they have trouble understanding Brave‘s Merida, the Pixar princess, through her thick Scottish accent. “She’s from the other studio,” says Frozen‘s Anna.

Perhaps even more enjoyable is what the animated royalty are wearing. Sleeping Beauty dons a striped shirt that reads “Nap Queen,” the carriage on Cinderella’s top reads “g2g” (as shown in the previous still image), Anna’s has a sandwich with the words “Finish Each Other’s,” and Moana’s tank top has Tamatoa the giant crab reaching for “#Shiny.”

Cue slow clap.

In Ralph Breaks the Internet, Ralph (John C. Reilly) travels to the worldwide web with Vanellope to help her get a new steering wheel to save her arcade game, Sugar Rush. The film will also see the return of Fix-It Felix Jr. (Jack McBrayer) and Sergeant Calhoun (Jane Lynch), as well as new character Yesss, a trend-tracking algorithm voiced by Taraji P. Henson.

Ralph Breaks the Internet will be released in theaters on Nov. 21.