Lady Gaga talks battling fibromyalgia during A Star Is Born

type Movie release date 10/05/18 performer Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga director Bradley Cooper distributor Warner Bros. mpaa R

Lady Gaga is nothing if not a fighter.

The pop star documented her painful, difficult struggles with chronic pain and fibromyalgia in her Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two. The film showed Gaga dealing with extreme, almost-paralyzing pain. The singer has since posted on social media about the condition.

EW asked Gaga if it affected her while shooting her leading role opposite Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born.

Says the singer/actress, “It was up and down, but you know what? I have an incredible director and friend and lead actor, and I had him by my side the whole time and we did it.”

A Star Is Born hits theaters on Oct. 5.