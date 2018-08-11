Lady Gaga talks battling fibromyalgia during A Star Is Born

Tim Stack
August 11, 2018 at 11:00 AM EDT

A Star is Born

type
Movie
release date
10/05/18
performer
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga
director
Bradley Cooper
distributor
Warner Bros.
mpaa
R

To read more on A Star Is Born and other highly anticipated fall movies, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Lady Gaga is nothing if not a fighter.

The pop star documented her painful, difficult struggles with chronic pain and fibromyalgia in her Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two. The film showed Gaga dealing with extreme, almost-paralyzing pain. The singer has since posted on social media about the condition.

EW asked Gaga if it affected her while shooting her leading role opposite Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born.

Says the singer/actress, “It was up and down, but you know what? I have an incredible director and friend and lead actor, and I had him by my side the whole time and we did it.”

A Star Is Born hits theaters on Oct. 5.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now