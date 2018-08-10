Trailers From Hell flies the flag for Jamie Lee Curtis-starring schlockfest Virus

The 1999 science fiction-horror film Virus does not have many fans — and its star Jamie Lee Curtis is not one of them. Indeed, at this year’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the actress described the film as “a piece of s—“ while talking up the new, David Gordon Green-directed Halloween.

Somebody who is prepared to ride — or, more appropriately, sail — for Virus is Axelle Carolyn, one of the “gurus” over at the Trailers From Hell website, whose credits include writing and directing the 2013 horror movie Soulmate. The filmmaker is also one of the writers responsible for Netflix’s upcoming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

“I love it, but it’s a very lonely hill I’m willing to die on today,” says Carolyn at the start of her just-released Virus trailer commentary. “I’ll admit it’s not even the best riff-raff-crew-ends-up-on-a-deserted-ship-in-the-middle-of-the-ocean-and-gets-picked-off-by-a-supernatural-force that came out in the late ’90s. That would be Deep Rising. I should be talking about Deep Rising! Okay, forget that, this movie is brilliant. If I was asked to describe trashy fun in just one word, I would say Virus!

“When I first saw this movie, I naturally assumed it had been made on a shoestring budget, and it was very endearing in a, ‘Aw, they’re really stretching their resources’-kind of way. But then I found out that this had been produced by Universal for $75 million! And you know what? It made me love it even more! The sheer madness of Universal sinking — no pun intended — $75 million into what is essentially a B-movie starring Jamie Lee Curtis, and Billy Baldwin, and Donald Sutherland is just too good, I love it. The late ’90s were a wild time, man. Remember how Event Horizon was Paramount’s summer movie of 1997? For those poor unfortunate souls who haven’t seen this movie, the story is about an alien entity which takes over the computer system of a ship and turns the crew into cyborgs — which is just about my favorite plot ever!”

Hear Carolyn’s full commentary above.