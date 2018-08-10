Peter Parker preps for action in exclusive Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse image

To read more on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and other highly anticipated fall movies, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Spiders may be solitary creatures, but Spider-People are decidedly better together.

The animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follows Brooklyn teen Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) as he gains superpowers after a spider bite. He initially tries to pursue a superhero solo career, but soon finds himself teaming up with Spider-People from other dimensions — like an older, only-sort-of-wiser Peter Parker (Jake Johnson).

“They see something special in each other that they don’t necessarily see in themselves,” Johnson says. “They don’t necessarily want to need each other, but then in the end, they kind of need each other.”

As part of EW’s Fall Movie Preview issue, we have an exclusive still from the film, which finds Johnson’s Peter Parker preparing for battle.

Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-Verse is the brainchild of Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The LEGO Movie), with Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman directing. In addition to Miles and Peter, the film will also introduce Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and the porcine Spider-Ham (John Mulaney).

So in other words, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man has a bunch of new neighbors — putting a fresh twist on one of the most iconic superheroes of all time.

RELATED: Fall Movie Preview: Exclusive looks at the films we can’t wait to see

“Everything good we’ve ever done has started with a bad idea,” Lord previously told EW. “And then we slowly figure out a way that seems like it would be surprising. An animated Spider-Man movie, on the surface it felt like, well, do we really need that? But you start to think about the opportunities that it gives you. Because it’s like the 19th Spider-Man movie, it forces you to make different choices than everybody else.”

Spider-Verse swings into theaters Dec. 14.