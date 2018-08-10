All 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are returning to theaters in IMAX

Ten years. 20 films. Lots and lots of heroes.

All 20 installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be returning to theaters for a special film festival celebrating 10 years of Marvel.

Starting Aug. 30 and running through Sept. 6, Marvel is airing all 20 films in order, from 2008’s Iron Man to the just-released Ant-Man and the Wasp. Each film will screen exclusively in IMAX, and for three of the films — Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, and Captain America: The First Avenger — this will be the first time ever they’ll be shown on an IMAX screen.

Each film will screen in order, followed by two theme days celebrating origin stories and team-up movies.

Here’s the schedule:

Aug. 30: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor

Aug. 31: Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World

Sept. 1: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man

Sept. 2: Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming

Sept. 3: Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Sept. 4 (Origins): Iron Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther, Doctor Strange

Sept. 5 (Team Ups): Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War

Sept. 6: Two films to be chosen by fans, via Twitter poll.

For more info and to buy tickets, head here.