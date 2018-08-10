Lady Gaga 'burst into tears' the first time she watched A Star Is Born

type Movie release date 10/05/18 performer Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga director Bradley Cooper distributor Warner Bros. mpaa R

To read more on A Star Is Born and other highly anticipated fall movies, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

You will cry watching A Star Is Born — just ask Lady Gaga.

The pop superstar admits she had a very emotional reaction when director and costar Bradley Cooper showed her a cut of the film, which chronicles the tragic romance between musicians Jackson (Cooper) and Ally (Gaga). “He was so kind. He flew to me where I was, and he played it for me and some friends of mine,” says Gaga. “I just remember that from the very first frame, I just burst into tears. I literally cried watching the whole movie. I had to watch the film several times before I could watch it as an audience member, if that makes any sense?”

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

After working for three years on Born, which hits theaters Oct. 5, Cooper says he’s ready for it to be revealed to audiences. Says the first-time director, “I remember the last time I saw it. We were coloring it for months, and I brought two of my friends in. When the movie ended, I went, ‘That’s it.’ I knew it was over.

“Someone asked me the other day, ‘Are you terrified? Nervous?’ The truth is, I’m not,” Cooper continues. “I would’ve been terrified if it wasn’t the movie I wanted to make or I felt like I had left something on the field. We haven’t left anything on the field. I mean, it’s all there. Whether it works or not… I mean, look, talk to me if it’s a bomb and see how I feel. But I can really say that I’ll take the heat or whatever it is, because it’s the movie I wanted to make.”

Adds Gaga, “I feel so very, very grateful to be a part of making this movie, and to have been the first female actress in a Bradley Cooper-directed film.”