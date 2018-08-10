Gal Gadot races into the cast of Ralph Breaks the Internet

type Movie genre Animated, Kids and Family, Comedy release date 11/21/18

Ralph Breaks the Internet, the sequel to 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph, is all about the internet — but don’t think that the filmmakers have forgotten about the film’s video game roots.

Gal Gadot has joined the cast of Disney’s upcoming animated sequel. She’ll play Shank, a fierce driver from an intense and gritty online racing game called Slaughter Race.

The Wonder Woman star shared the news Friday on social media, along with an image of her character.

“Shank is amazing at driving cars and has this bad-girl vibe to her. But as the movie goes on you realize how fun, wise and warm she really is on the inside, which is what I like most about her,” the actress added in a statement.

Shank meets Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) during the digital duo’s journey onto the internet, where they hope to find a replacement steering wheel for Vanellope’s own racing game, the arcade classic Sugar Rush.

Speaking of the arcade: Even though Ralph Breaks the Internet is all about exploring new frontiers and friends on the internet (including the Disney princesses, now dressed in comfortable Vanellope-inspired athleisure wear), the sequel will still feature the arcade heroes of the first Wreck-It Ralph, the handy Fix-It Felix Jr. (Jack McBrayer) and take-no-prisoners Sergeant Calhoun (Jane Lynch).

Ralph Breaks the Internet opens in theaters Nov. 21. Gadot is also reprising her superheroic role for Wonder Woman 1984, due out Nov. 1, 2019.