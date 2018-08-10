Isabela Moner's live-action Dora the Explorer is ready for an adventure in first photo

type TV Show Current Status In Season broadcaster Nickelodeon genre Cartoons/Animation, Kids and Family

Do you see the first photo of Isabela Moner as Dora the Explorer? … Where?! … There it is!

Armed with her trusted purple backpack, the 17-year-old actress from Sicario: Day of the Soldado and Transformers: The Last Knight is ready to tackle the world as the lead in Paramount Players’ live-action Dora the Explorer movie.

Moner also shared the image on social media to share how “excited” she is over the reveal.

The first-look image helps ring in the start of filming in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia with director James Bobbin (The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted). This Dora is, obviously, older than the Nickelodeon original. In the story, she’ll be entering high school, but also wrangling together her best monkey friend Boots, cousin Diego (played by Micke Moreno), and a group of teens on a journey to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.

This is the first official live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon cartoon… unless you count CollegeHumor’s take.

Paramount

Dora the Explorer also stars Eugenio Derbez (Overboard) as Alejandro, “a mysterious jungle inhabitant who tries to protect the teenagers from the marauders”; Nicholas Coombe (Spy Kids: Mission Control) as Randy, “a fellow high schooler who develops an immediate crush on Dora”; Madeleine Madden (Picnic at Hanging Rock) as “the school’s snooty class president, Sammy”; Adriana Barraza (Babel) as Dora’s grandma, Abuelita Valerie; and Temuera Morrison (Moana) as Powell.

Other casting will be announced at a later time, so maybe Swiper isn’t far behind.

The film will be released in theaters on Aug. 2, 2019.