type Movie release date 10/05/18 performer Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga director Bradley Cooper distributor Warner Bros. mpaa R

To read more on A Star Is Born and other highly anticipated fall movies, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

It’s always a little nerve-wracking when you have visitors at work. But imagine if Barbra Streisand was looking over your shoulder. That very thing happened while Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were filming A Star Is Born, the focus of this week’s cover of Entertainment Weekly.

Streisand, who starred in the 1976 version of A Star Is Born with Kris Kristofferson and won an Oscar for the song “Evergreen,” came to visit the set one day during production. Says Cooper, “She gave us a blessing. Everybody was so excited she was there. We just looked at each other and were like, ‘Wow. How are we here right now?’” Adds Gaga, “She was so, so kind.”

Neal Preston/Warner Bros.; Everett Collection

Kristofferson also paid a visit one day while the film was shooting at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Remembers Gaga, “I just burst into tears when I saw him.”

But Kristofferson also played a pivotal role in one of the film’s concert scenes shot at Glastonbury. “That was in front of 80,000 people,” says Cooper. “Kris Kristofferson was kind enough to give us four minutes of his set. I sang, played the guitar solo, and then I said, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, Kris Kristofferson.’”

The new A Star Is Born arrives in theaters on Oct. 5.