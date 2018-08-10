type Movie release date 10/05/18 performer Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga director Bradley Cooper distributor Warner Bros. mpaa R

Some people have chemistry and some people don’t.

Luckily, for viewers of October’s A Star Is Born, the pairing of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga is positively combustible. The two stars portray Jackson and Ally, respectively, in Cooper’s directorial debut and say that they immediately hit it off.

BRADLEY COOPER: From the moment [we met].

LADY GAGA: It’s one of those things. And I think also we’re both from the East Coast.

COOPER: We both have an Italian upbringing. Our families are very similar.

GAGA: Before I knew it, I was making him spaghetti and meatballs. It felt right. I was really kind of willing to do anything to show the studio and to show him that I had what it took to play this role.

COOPER: She didn’t have to show me. We made this sort of decision that first time at her house that we wanted to do the movie together. And we shook hands on it, and then it was just about “Okay, here we go,” and started a long journey.

GAGA: It was like, “You are a musician and I’m an actress.” And we made an exchange.

COOPER: She knows everything about me — everything. There is not one thing she doesn’t know, and I believe the same for me.

GAGA: Yeah. He knows everything about me.

The pair actually met years before while they were both at Saturday Night Live.

GAGA: We laugh about it when we see pictures of each other where we’re, like, two feet from each other but not talking.

COOPER: It’s just so funny how life works. It’s like, “So in five years you guys will be inseparably close.”