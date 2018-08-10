Here's every movie playing at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival

Galas

Beautiful Boy

Directed by: Felix van Groeningen

Starring: Steve Carell, Timothée Chalamet, Maura Tierney

Everybody Knows

Directed by: Asghar Farhadi

Starring: Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem

First Man

Directed by: Damien Chazelle

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll, Christopher Abbott, Lukas Haas

Galveston

Directed by: Mélanie Laurent

Starring: Ben Foster, Elle Fanning, Beau Bridges

The Hate U Give

Directed by: George Tillman, Jr.

Starring: Amandla Stenberg, Anthony Mackie, Regina Hall, Common, Issa Rae

Hidden

Directed by: Man Jiang Wen

Starring: Wen Jiang, Eddie Peng, Fan Liao, Qing Xu

High Life

Directed by: Claire Denis

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, André Benjamin

Husband Material

Directed by: Anurag Kashyap

Starring: Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu

The Kindergarten Teacher

Directed by: Sara Colangelo

Starring: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gael García Bernal

The Land of Steady Habits

Directed by: Nicole Holofcener

Starring: Ben Mendelsohn, Connie Britton, Thomas Mann, Edie Falco, Elizabeth Marvel, Charlie Tahan

Life Itself

Directed by: Dan Fogelman

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Annette Bening, Mandy Patinkin, Jean Smart, Antonio Banderas

The Public

Directed by: Emilio Estevez

Starring: Starring: Taylor Schilling, Alec Baldwin, Jena Malone, Christian Slater, Gabrielle Union

Red Joan

Directed by: Trevor Nunn

Starring: Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson

Shadow

Directed by: Zhang Yimou

Starring: Chao Deng, Li Sun, Ryan Zheng

A Star Is Born

Directed by: Bradley Cooper

Starring: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Dave Chappelle, Sam Elliott, Andrew Dice Clay

What They Had

Directed by: Elizabeth Chomko

Starring: Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon, Blythe Danner

Widows

Directed by: Steve McQueen

Starring: Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Colin Farrell, Liam Neeson, Carrie Coon, Cynthia Erivo

Special Presentations

Anthropocene

Directed by: Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Edward Burtynsky

Documentary

Ben Is Back

Directed by: Peter Hedges

Starring: Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges, Courtney B. Vance, Kathryn Newton

Burning

Directed by: Lee Chang-dong

Starring: Steven Yeun, Yoo Ah-in

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Directed by: Marielle Heller

Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant, Anna Deavere Smith

Capernaum

Directed by: Nadine Labaki

Starring: Nadine Labaki, Kawthar Al Haddad, Boluwatife Treasure Bankole

Cold War

Directed by: Paweł Pawlikowski

Starring: Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot

Colette

Directed by: Wash Westmoreland

Starring: Keira Knightley, Dominic West, Fiona Shaw

The Death and Life of John F. Donovan

Directed by: Xavier Dolan

Starring: Kit Haringon, Natalie Portman, Kathy Bates, Susan Sarandon, Jacob Tremblay, Thandie Newton, Bella Thorne

Dogman

Directed by: Matteo Garrone

Starring: Marcello Fonte, Edoardo Pesce

The Fall of the American Empire

Directed by: Denys Arcand

Starring: Maxim Roy, Alexandre Landry

The Front Runner

Directed by: Jason Reitman

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, Ari Graynor

Giant Little Ones

Directed by: Keith Behrman

Starring: Maria Bello, Kyle MacLachlan

Girls of the Sun (Les Filles du Soleil)

Directed by: Eva Husson

Starring: Golshifteh Farahani, Emmanuelle Bercot

The Grizzlies

Directed by: Miranda de Pencier

Starring: Booboo Stewart, Will Sasso

Hotel Mumbai

Directed by: Anthony Maras

Starring: Armie Hammer, Jason Isaacs, Nazanin Boniadi, Dev Patel

The Hummingbird Project

Directed by: Kim Nguyen

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Salma Hayek

If Beale Street Could Talk

Directed by: Barry Jenkins

Starring: Kiki Layne, Stephan James, Regina King, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis

Manto

Directed by: Nandita Das

Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rasika Dugal

Maya

Directed by: Mia Hansen-Løve

Starring: Suzan Anbeh, Judith Chemla

Monsters and Men

Directed by: Reinaldo

Starring: John David Washington, Anthony Ramos, Chanté Adams, Nicole Beharie

Mouthpiece

Directed by: Patricia Rozema

Starring: Jake Epstein, Jess Salgueiro

Non-Fiction

Directed by: Olivier Assayas

Starring: Guillaume Canet, Juliette Binoche

The Old Man & The Gun

Directed by: David Lowery

Starring: Robert Redford, John David Washington, Sissy Spacek, Casey Affleck, Tika Sumpter, Danny Glover, Tom Waits

Papi Chulo

Directed by: John Butler

Starring: Matt Bomer, Alejandro Patiño, Wendi McLendon-Covey

Roma

Directed by: Alfonso Cuarón

Starring: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira

Sharkwater Extinction

Directed by: Rob Stewart

Documentary

Shoplifters

Directed by: Hirokazu Kore-eda

Starring: Lily Franky, Sakura Ando, Mayu Matsuoka

The Sisters Brothers

Directed by: Jacques Audiard

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed, John C. Reilly

Sunset

Directed by: László Nemes

Starring: Vlad Ivanov, Susanne Wuest, Björn Freiberg, Juli Jakab

Through Black Spruce

Directed by: Don McKellar

Starring: Tanaya Beatty

The Wedding Guest

Directed by: Michael Winterbottom

Starring: Dev Patel

The Weekend

Directed by: Stella Meghie

Starring: Y’lan Noel, Kym Whitley, Sasheer Zamata, DeWanda Wise

Where Hands Touch

Directed by: Amma Asante

Starring: Amandla Stenberg, Abbie Cornish

White Boy Rick

Directed by: Yann Demange

Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Piper Laurie, Eddie Marsan, Bel Powley, Bruce Dern

Wildlife

Directed by: Paul Dano

Starring: Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal, Bill Camp

TIFF Docs

American Dharma

Directed by: Errol Morris

Angels Are Made Of Light

Directed by: James Longley

The Biggest Little Farm

Directed by: John Chester

Carmine Street Guitars

Directed by: Ron Mann

Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes

Directed by: Alexis Bloom

The Elephant Queen

Directed by: Victoria Stone, Mark Deeble

Fahrenheit 11/9

Directed by: Michael Moore

Free Solo

Directed by: E. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

Freedom Fields

Directed by: Naziha Arebi

Ghost Fleet

Directed by: Shannon Service, Jeffrey Waldron

Graves Without a Name (Les Tombeaux Sans Noms)

Directed by: Rithy Panh

Heartbound (Hjertelandet)

Directed by: Janus Metz, Sine Plambech

Maiden

Directed by: Alex Holmes

Maria by Callas

Directed by: Tom Volf

Meeting Gorbachev

Directed by: Werner Herzog, André Singer

This Changes Everything

Directed by: Tom Donahue

Monrovia, Indiana

Directed by: Frederick Wiseman

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

Directed by: Barry Avrich

Putin’s Witnesses (Svideteli Putina)

Directed by: Vitaly Mansky

Quincy

Directed by: Rashida Jones, Alan Hicks

Screwball

Directed by: Billy Corben |

Searching for Ingmar Bergman

Directed by: Margarethe von Trotta

The Truth About Killer Robots

Directed by: Maxim Pozdorovkin

Walking on Water

Directed by: Andrey Paounov

What is Democracy?

Directed by: Astra Taylor

When Arabs Danced (Au Temps où les Arabes Dansaient)

Directed by: Jawad Rhalib

Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema

Directed by: Mark Cousins

Midnight Madness

Assassination Nation

Directed by: Sam Levinson

Starring: Odessa Young, Hari Nef, Suki Waterhouse

Climax

Directed by: Gaspar Noé

Starring: Sofia Boutella, Romain Guillermic, Souheila Yacoub

Diamantino

Directed by: Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt

Starring: Joana Barrios, Abílio Bejinha, Chico Chapas

Halloween

Directed by: David Gordon Green

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Will Patton, Nick Castle

In Fabric

Directed by: Peter Strickland

Starring: Gwendoline Christie, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Caroline Catz

The Man Who Feels No Pain

Directed by: Vasan Bala

Nekrotronic

Directed by: Kiah Roache-Turner

Starring: Monica Bellucci, Tess Haubrich, Caroline Ford

The Predator

Directed by: Shane Black

Starring: Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn

The Standoff at Sparrow Creek

Directed by: Henry Dunham

Starring: James Badge Dale, Brian Geraghty, Patrick Fischler

The Wind

Directed by: Emma Tammi

Starring: Julia Goldani Telles, Ashley Zukerman, Caitlin Gerard

Platform

Angelo

Directed by: Markus Schleinzer

Starring: Makita Samba, Alba Rohrwacher, Larisa Faber

Cities of Last Things

Directed by: Ho Wi Ding

Starring: Lu Huang, Louise Grinberg, Kuo-Chu Chang

Destroyer

Directed by: Karyn Kusama

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Tatiana Maslany, Sebastian Stan, Toby Kebbell

Donnybrook

Directed by: Tim Sutton

Starring: Jamie Bell, Frank Grillo, Margaret Qualley

The Good Girls (Las Niñas Bien)

Directed by: Alejandra Márquez Abella

Starring: Ilse Salas, Flavio Medina, Cassandra Ciangherotti

Her Smell

Directed by: Alex Ross Perry

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens, Agyness Deyn

The Innocent

Directed by: Simon Jaquemet

Starring: Anna Tenta, Judith Hofmann, Urs-Peter Wolters

Jessica Forever

Directed by: Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel

Starring: Aomi Muyock, Sebastian Urzendowsky, Paul Hamy

Mademoiselle de Joncquières

Directed by: Emmanuel Mouret

Starring: Cécile de France, Edouard Baer, Alice Isaaz

Out of Blue

Directed by: Carol Morley

Starring: Patricia Clarkson, Mamie Gummer, Toby Jones, James Caan, Jacki Weaver

The River

Directed by: Emir Baigazin

Rojo

Directed by: Benjamín Naishtat

Discovery

Clara

Directed by: Akash Sherman

Starring: Patrick J. Adams, Troian Bellisario

Edge of the Knife

Directed by: Gwaai Edenshaw, Helen Haig-Brown

Starring: Sphenia Jones

Firecrackers

Directed by: Jasmin Mozaffari

Starring: Michaela Kurimsky, Karena Evans

Freaks

Directed by: Zach Lipovsky, Adam Stein

Starring: Bruce Dern, Grace Park, Emile Hirsch

Contemporary World Cinema

Falls Around Her

Directed by: Darlene Naponse

Starring: Rob Stewart, Tina Keeper

The Fireflies Are Gone

Directed by: Sébastien Pilote

Starring: Pierre-Luc Brillant, Marie-France Marcotte

The Great Darkened Days

Directed by: Maxime Giroux

Starring: Sarah Gadon, Cody Fern, Soko

Kingsway

Directed by: Bruce Sweeney

Starring: Gabrielle Rose, Camille Sullivan

Les Salopes or the Naturally Wanton Pleasure of Skin

Directed by: Renée Beaulieu

Starring: Vincent Leclerc, Pierre-Yves Cardinal, Louise Portal

Splinters

Directed by: Thom Fitzgerald

Starring: Shelley Thompson, Sofia Banzhaf, Gil Anderson

Wavelengths

ALTIPLANO

Directed by: Malena Szlam

Short

ante mis ojos

Directed by: Lina Rodriguez

Short

Fausto

Directed by: Andrea Bussmann

Starring: Victor Pueyo, Fernando Renjifo, Ziad Chakaroun

Sira

Directed by: Rolla Tahir

Short

Slip

Directed by: Celia Perrin Sidarous

The Stone Speakers

Directed by: Igor Drljača

TIFF Cinematheque

Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner (2001)

Directed by: Zacharias Kunuk

Chocolat (1988)

Directed by: Claire Denis

The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928)

Directed by: Carl Theodor Dreyer

Persona (1966)

Directed by: Ingmar Bergman

Short Cuts

7A

Directed by: Zachary Russell

Short

Accidence

Directed by: Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson

Short

Animal Behaviour

Directed by: Alison Snowden, David Fine

Short

Biidaaban (The Dawn Comes)

Directed by: Amanda Strong

Short

Brotherhood (Ikhwène)

Directed by: Meryam Joobeur

Short

Caroni

Directed by: Ian Harnarine

Short

Dziadzio

Directed by: Aaron Ries

Short

Emptying the Tank

Directed by: Caroline Monnet

Short

EXIT

Directed by: Claire Edmondson

Short

Fauve

Directed by: Jérémy Comte

Short

GIRLFRIENDS (AMIES)

Directed by: Marie Davignon

Short

Glitter’s Wild Women

Directed by: Roney

Short

Good Boy

Directed by: Fantavious Fritz

Short

If This Isn’t Love (Si ce n’est pas de l’amour)

Directed by: Luiza Cocora

Short

Little Waves (Les Petites Vagues)

Directed by: Ariane Louis-Seize

Short

My Boy (Mon Boy)

Directed by: Sarah Pellerin

Short

Norman Norman

Directed by: Sophy Romvari

Short

Paseo

Directed by: Matthew Hannam

Short

The Subject (Le Sujet)

Directed by: Patrick Bouchard

Short

Veslemøy’s Song

Directed by: Sofia Bohdanowicz

Short

International Short Cuts

A New Year (Akhali Tseli)

Directed by: George Sikharulidze

Short

A Wedding Day (Un Jour de Mariage)

Directed by: Elias Belkeddar

Short

All Inclusive

Directed by: Corina Schwingruber Ilić

Short

All These Creatures

Directed by: Charles Williams

Short

The Ambassador’s Wife

Directed by: Theresa Traore Dahlberg

Short

Ballad of Blood and Two White Buckets

Directed by: Yosep Anggi Noen

Short

Bavure

Directed by: Donato Sansone

Short

Birdie

Directed by: Shelly Lauman

Short

The Call

Directed by: Anca Damian

Short

Circle

Directed by: Jayisha Patel

Short

Dodgy Dave

Directed by: Charlotte Regan

Short

Dulce

Directed by: Guille Isa, Angello Faccini

Short

Everything calms down

Directed by: Virginia Scaro

Short

Facing North

Directed by: Tukei Muhumuza

Short

The Fall (La Chute)

Directed by: Boris Labbé

Feathers

Directed by: A.V. Rockwell

The Field

Directed by: Sandhya Suri

The Foreign Body (El Destetado)

Directed by: Héctor Silva Núñez

F—k You

Directed by: Anette Sidor |

Guaxuma

Directed by: Nara Normande

Hector Malot: The Last Day of the Year (Ektoras Malo: I Teleftea Mera Tis Chronias)

Directed by: Jacqueline Lentzou

Short

The Imminent Immanent (Baga’t Diri Tuhay Ta’t Pamahungpahung)

Directed by: Carlo Francisco Manatad

Short

Interior (Interiør)

Directed by: Reed Van Dyk

Short

Judgement

Directed by: Raymund Ribay Gutierrez

Short

L’été et tout le reste

Directed by: Sven Bresser

Short

Lou

Directed by: Clara Balzary

Short

Old Thing (Ha’Alte-Zachen)

Directed by: Roni Bahat

Short

The Orphan (O Órfão)

Directed by: Carolina Markowicz

Short

Reneepoptosis

Directed by: Renee Zhan

Short

Shadow Cut

Directed by: Lucy Suess

Short

Shinaab: Part II

Directed by: Lyle Corbine Jr.

Short

This Magnificent Cake! (Ce Magnifique Gâteau!)

Directed by: Emma de Swaef, Marc James Roels

Short

To Plant a Flag

Directed by: Bobbie Peers

Short

Umbra (Tariki)

Directed by: Saeed Jafarian

Short

Viktoría

Directed by: Brúsi Ólason

Short

Winners Bitch

Directed by: Sam Gurry

Short