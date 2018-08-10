Here's every movie playing at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival

Galas

Beautiful Boy
Directed by: Felix van Groeningen
Starring: Steve Carell, Timothée Chalamet, Maura Tierney

Everybody Knows
Directed by: Asghar Farhadi
Starring: Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem

First Man
Directed by: Damien Chazelle
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll, Christopher Abbott, Lukas Haas

Galveston
Directed by: Mélanie Laurent
Starring: Ben Foster, Elle Fanning, Beau Bridges

The Hate U Give
Directed by: George Tillman, Jr.
Starring: Amandla Stenberg, Anthony Mackie, Regina Hall, Common, Issa Rae

Hidden
Directed by: Man Jiang Wen
Starring: Wen Jiang, Eddie Peng, Fan Liao, Qing Xu

High Life
Directed by: Claire Denis
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, André Benjamin

Husband Material
Directed by: Anurag Kashyap
Starring: Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu

The Kindergarten Teacher
Directed by: Sara Colangelo
Starring: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gael García Bernal

The Land of Steady Habits
Directed by: Nicole Holofcener
Starring: Ben Mendelsohn, Connie Britton, Thomas Mann, Edie Falco, Elizabeth Marvel, Charlie Tahan

Life Itself
Directed by: Dan Fogelman
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Annette Bening, Mandy Patinkin, Jean Smart, Antonio Banderas

The Public
Directed by: Emilio Estevez
Starring: Starring: Taylor Schilling, Alec Baldwin, Jena Malone, Christian Slater, Gabrielle Union

Red Joan
Directed by: Trevor Nunn
Starring: Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson

Shadow
Directed by: Zhang Yimou
Starring: Chao Deng, Li Sun, Ryan Zheng

A Star Is Born
Directed by: Bradley Cooper
Starring: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Dave Chappelle, Sam Elliott, Andrew Dice Clay

What They Had
Directed by: Elizabeth Chomko
Starring: Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon, Blythe Danner

Widows
Directed by: Steve McQueen
Starring: Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Colin Farrell, Liam Neeson, Carrie Coon, Cynthia Erivo

Special Presentations

Anthropocene
Directed by: Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Edward Burtynsky
Documentary

Ben Is Back
Directed by: Peter Hedges
Starring: Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges, Courtney B. Vance, Kathryn Newton

Burning 
Directed by: Lee Chang-dong
Starring: Steven Yeun, Yoo Ah-in

Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Directed by: Marielle Heller
Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant, Anna Deavere Smith

Capernaum
Directed by: Nadine Labaki
Starring: Nadine Labaki, Kawthar Al Haddad, Boluwatife Treasure Bankole

Cold War
Directed by: Paweł Pawlikowski
Starring: Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot

Colette
Directed by: Wash Westmoreland
Starring: Keira Knightley, Dominic West, Fiona Shaw

The Death and Life of John F. Donovan
Directed by: Xavier Dolan
Starring: Kit Haringon, Natalie Portman, Kathy Bates, Susan Sarandon, Jacob Tremblay, Thandie Newton, Bella Thorne

Dogman
Directed by: Matteo Garrone
Starring: Marcello Fonte, Edoardo Pesce

The Fall of the American Empire
Directed by: Denys Arcand
Starring: Maxim Roy, Alexandre Landry

The Front Runner
Directed by: Jason Reitman
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, Ari Graynor

Giant Little Ones
Directed by: Keith Behrman
Starring: Maria Bello, Kyle MacLachlan

Girls of the Sun (Les Filles du Soleil)
Directed by: Eva Husson
Starring: Golshifteh Farahani, Emmanuelle Bercot

The Grizzlies
Directed by: Miranda de Pencier
Starring: Booboo Stewart, Will Sasso

Hotel Mumbai
Directed by: Anthony Maras
Starring: Armie Hammer, Jason Isaacs, Nazanin Boniadi, Dev Patel

The Hummingbird Project
Directed by: Kim Nguyen
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Salma Hayek

If Beale Street Could Talk
Directed by: Barry Jenkins
Starring: Kiki Layne, Stephan James, Regina King, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis

Manto
Directed by: Nandita Das
Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rasika Dugal

Maya
Directed by: Mia Hansen-Løve
Starring: Suzan Anbeh, Judith Chemla

Monsters and Men
Directed by: Reinaldo
Starring: John David Washington, Anthony Ramos, Chanté Adams, Nicole Beharie

Mouthpiece
Directed by: Patricia Rozema
Starring: Jake Epstein, Jess Salgueiro

Non-Fiction
Directed by: Olivier Assayas
Starring: Guillaume Canet, Juliette Binoche

The Old Man & The Gun
Directed by: David Lowery
Starring: Robert Redford, John David Washington, Sissy Spacek, Casey Affleck, Tika Sumpter, Danny Glover, Tom Waits

Papi Chulo
Directed by: John Butler
Starring: Matt Bomer, Alejandro Patiño, Wendi McLendon-Covey

Roma
Directed by: Alfonso Cuarón
Starring: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira

Sharkwater Extinction
Directed by: Rob Stewart
Documentary

Shoplifters
Directed by: Hirokazu Kore-eda
Starring: Lily Franky, Sakura Ando, Mayu Matsuoka

The Sisters Brothers
Directed by: Jacques Audiard
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed, John C. Reilly

Sunset
Directed by: László Nemes
Starring: Vlad Ivanov, Susanne Wuest, Björn Freiberg, Juli Jakab

Through Black Spruce
Directed by: Don McKellar
Starring: Tanaya Beatty

The Wedding Guest
Directed by: Michael Winterbottom
Starring: Dev Patel

The Weekend
Directed by: Stella Meghie
Starring: Y’lan Noel, Kym Whitley, Sasheer Zamata, DeWanda Wise

Where Hands Touch
Directed by: Amma Asante
Starring: Amandla Stenberg, Abbie Cornish

White Boy Rick
Directed by: Yann Demange
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Piper Laurie, Eddie Marsan, Bel Powley, Bruce Dern

Wildlife
Directed by: Paul Dano
Starring: Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal, Bill Camp

TIFF Docs

American Dharma
Directed by: Errol Morris

Angels Are Made Of Light
Directed by: James Longley

The Biggest Little Farm
Directed by: John Chester

Carmine Street Guitars
Directed by: Ron Mann

Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes
Directed by: Alexis Bloom

The Elephant Queen
Directed by: Victoria Stone, Mark Deeble

Fahrenheit 11/9
Directed by: Michael Moore

Free Solo
Directed by: E. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

Freedom Fields
Directed by: Naziha Arebi

Ghost Fleet
Directed by: Shannon Service, Jeffrey Waldron

Graves Without a Name (Les Tombeaux Sans Noms)
Directed by: Rithy Panh

Heartbound (Hjertelandet)
Directed by: Janus Metz, Sine Plambech

Maiden
Directed by: Alex Holmes

Maria by Callas
Directed by: Tom Volf

Meeting Gorbachev
Directed by: Werner Herzog, André Singer

This Changes Everything
Directed by: Tom Donahue

Monrovia, Indiana
Directed by: Frederick Wiseman

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
Directed by: Barry Avrich

Putin’s Witnesses (Svideteli Putina)
Directed by: Vitaly Mansky

Quincy
Directed by: Rashida Jones, Alan Hicks

Screwball
Directed by: Billy Corben |

Searching for Ingmar Bergman
Directed by: Margarethe von Trotta

The Truth About Killer Robots
Directed by: Maxim Pozdorovkin

Walking on Water
Directed by: Andrey Paounov

What is Democracy?
Directed by: Astra Taylor

When Arabs Danced (Au Temps où les Arabes Dansaient)
Directed by: Jawad Rhalib

Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema
Directed by: Mark Cousins

Midnight Madness

Assassination Nation
Directed by: Sam Levinson
Starring: Odessa Young, Hari Nef, Suki Waterhouse

Climax
Directed by: Gaspar Noé
Starring: Sofia Boutella, Romain Guillermic, Souheila Yacoub

Diamantino
Directed by: Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt
Starring: Joana Barrios, Abílio Bejinha, Chico Chapas

Halloween
Directed by: David Gordon Green
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Will Patton, Nick Castle

In Fabric
Directed by: Peter Strickland
Starring: Gwendoline Christie, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Caroline Catz

The Man Who Feels No Pain
Directed by: Vasan Bala

Nekrotronic
Directed by: Kiah Roache-Turner
Starring: Monica Bellucci, Tess Haubrich, Caroline Ford

The Predator
Directed by: Shane Black
Starring: Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn

The Standoff at Sparrow Creek
Directed by: Henry Dunham
Starring: James Badge Dale, Brian Geraghty, Patrick Fischler

The Wind
Directed by: Emma Tammi
Starring: Julia Goldani Telles, Ashley Zukerman, Caitlin Gerard

Platform

Angelo
Directed by: Markus Schleinzer
Starring: Makita Samba, Alba Rohrwacher, Larisa Faber

Cities of Last Things
Directed by: Ho Wi Ding
Starring: Lu Huang, Louise Grinberg, Kuo-Chu Chang

Destroyer
Directed by: Karyn Kusama
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Tatiana Maslany, Sebastian Stan, Toby Kebbell

Donnybrook
Directed by: Tim Sutton
Starring: Jamie Bell, Frank Grillo, Margaret Qualley

The Good Girls (Las Niñas Bien)
Directed by: Alejandra Márquez Abella
Starring: Ilse Salas, Flavio Medina, Cassandra Ciangherotti

Her Smell
Directed by: Alex Ross Perry
Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens, Agyness Deyn

The Innocent
Directed by: Simon Jaquemet
Starring: Anna Tenta, Judith Hofmann, Urs-Peter Wolters

Jessica Forever
Directed by: Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel
Starring: Aomi Muyock, Sebastian Urzendowsky, Paul Hamy

Mademoiselle de Joncquières
Directed by: Emmanuel Mouret
Starring: Cécile de France, Edouard Baer, Alice Isaaz

Out of Blue
Directed by: Carol Morley
Starring: Patricia Clarkson, Mamie Gummer, Toby Jones, James Caan, Jacki Weaver

The River
Directed by: Emir Baigazin

Rojo
Directed by: Benjamín Naishtat

Discovery

Clara
Directed by: Akash Sherman
Starring: Patrick J. Adams, Troian Bellisario

Edge of the Knife
Directed by: Gwaai Edenshaw, Helen Haig-Brown
Starring: Sphenia Jones

Firecrackers
Directed by: Jasmin Mozaffari
Starring: Michaela Kurimsky, Karena Evans

Freaks
Directed by: Zach Lipovsky, Adam Stein
Starring: Bruce Dern, Grace Park, Emile Hirsch

Contemporary World Cinema

Falls Around Her
Directed by: Darlene Naponse
Starring: Rob Stewart, Tina Keeper

The Fireflies Are Gone
Directed by: Sébastien Pilote
Starring: Pierre-Luc Brillant, Marie-France Marcotte

The Great Darkened Days
Directed by: Maxime Giroux
Starring: Sarah Gadon, Cody Fern, Soko

Kingsway
Directed by: Bruce Sweeney
Starring: Gabrielle Rose, Camille Sullivan

Les Salopes or the Naturally Wanton Pleasure of Skin
Directed by: Renée Beaulieu
Starring: Vincent Leclerc, Pierre-Yves Cardinal, Louise Portal

Splinters
Directed by: Thom Fitzgerald
Starring: Shelley Thompson, Sofia Banzhaf, Gil Anderson

Wavelengths

ALTIPLANO
Directed by: Malena Szlam
Short

ante mis ojos
Directed by: Lina Rodriguez
Short

Fausto
Directed by: Andrea Bussmann
Starring:  Victor Pueyo, Fernando Renjifo, Ziad Chakaroun

Sira
Directed by: Rolla Tahir
Short

Slip
Directed by: Celia Perrin Sidarous

The Stone Speakers
Directed by: Igor Drljača

TIFF Cinematheque

Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner (2001)
Directed by: Zacharias Kunuk

Chocolat (1988)
Directed by: Claire Denis

The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928)
Directed by: Carl Theodor Dreyer

Persona (1966)
Directed by: Ingmar Bergman

Short Cuts

7A
Directed by: Zachary Russell
Short

Accidence
Directed by: Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson
Short

Animal Behaviour
Directed by: Alison Snowden, David Fine
Short

Biidaaban (The Dawn Comes)
Directed by: Amanda Strong
Short

Brotherhood (Ikhwène)
Directed by: Meryam Joobeur
Short

Caroni
Directed by: Ian Harnarine
Short

Dziadzio
Directed by: Aaron Ries
Short

Emptying the Tank
Directed by: Caroline Monnet
Short

EXIT
Directed by: Claire Edmondson
Short

Fauve
Directed by: Jérémy Comte
Short

GIRLFRIENDS (AMIES)
Directed by: Marie Davignon
Short

Glitter’s Wild Women
Directed by: Roney
Short

Good Boy
Directed by: Fantavious Fritz
Short

If This Isn’t Love (Si ce n’est pas de l’amour)
Directed by: Luiza Cocora
Short

Little Waves (Les Petites Vagues)
Directed by: Ariane Louis-Seize
Short

My Boy (Mon Boy)
Directed by: Sarah Pellerin
Short

Norman Norman
Directed by: Sophy Romvari
Short

Paseo
Directed by: Matthew Hannam
Short

The Subject (Le Sujet)
Directed by: Patrick Bouchard
Short

Veslemøy’s Song
Directed by: Sofia Bohdanowicz
Short

International Short Cuts

A New Year (Akhali Tseli)
Directed by: George Sikharulidze
Short

A Wedding Day (Un Jour de Mariage)
Directed by: Elias Belkeddar
Short

All Inclusive
Directed by: Corina Schwingruber Ilić
Short

All These Creatures
Directed by: Charles Williams
Short

The Ambassador’s Wife
Directed by: Theresa Traore Dahlberg
Short

Ballad of Blood and Two White Buckets
Directed by: Yosep Anggi Noen
Short

Bavure
Directed by: Donato Sansone
Short

Birdie
Directed by: Shelly Lauman
Short

The Call
Directed by: Anca Damian
Short

Circle
Directed by: Jayisha Patel
Short

Dodgy Dave
Directed by: Charlotte Regan
Short

Dulce
Directed by: Guille Isa, Angello Faccini
Short

Everything calms down
Directed by: Virginia Scaro
Short

Facing North
Directed by: Tukei Muhumuza
Short

The Fall (La Chute)
Directed by: Boris Labbé

Feathers
Directed by: A.V. Rockwell

The Field
Directed by: Sandhya Suri

The Foreign Body (El Destetado)
Directed by: Héctor Silva Núñez

F—k You
Directed by: Anette Sidor |

Guaxuma
Directed by: Nara Normande

Hector Malot: The Last Day of the Year (Ektoras Malo: I Teleftea Mera Tis Chronias)
Directed by: Jacqueline Lentzou
Short

The Imminent Immanent (Baga’t Diri Tuhay Ta’t Pamahungpahung)
Directed by: Carlo Francisco Manatad
Short

Interior (Interiør)
Directed by: Reed Van Dyk
Short

Judgement
Directed by: Raymund Ribay Gutierrez
Short

L’été et tout le reste
Directed by: Sven Bresser
Short

Lou
Directed by: Clara Balzary
Short

Old Thing (Ha’Alte-Zachen)
Directed by: Roni Bahat
Short

The Orphan (O Órfão)
Directed by: Carolina Markowicz
Short

Reneepoptosis
Directed by: Renee Zhan
Short

Shadow Cut
Directed by: Lucy Suess
Short

Shinaab: Part II
Directed by: Lyle Corbine Jr.
Short

This Magnificent Cake! (Ce Magnifique Gâteau!)
Directed by: Emma de Swaef, Marc James Roels
Short

To Plant a Flag
Directed by: Bobbie Peers
Short

Umbra (Tariki)
Directed by: Saeed Jafarian
Short

Viktoría
Directed by: Brúsi Ólason
Short

Winners Bitch
Directed by: Sam Gurry
Short

