Here's every movie playing at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival

Galas
Beautiful Boy
Directed by: Felix van Groeningen
Starring: Steve Carell, Timothée Chalamet, Maura Tierney
Everybody Knows
Directed by: Asghar Farhadi
Starring: Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem
First Man
Directed by: Damien Chazelle
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll, Christopher Abbott, Lukas Haas
Galveston
Directed by: Mélanie Laurent
Starring: Ben Foster, Elle Fanning, Beau Bridges
The Hate U Give
Directed by: George Tillman, Jr.
Starring: Amandla Stenberg, Anthony Mackie, Regina Hall, Common, Issa Rae
Hidden
Directed by: Man Jiang Wen
Starring: Wen Jiang, Eddie Peng, Fan Liao, Qing Xu
High Life
Directed by: Claire Denis
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, André Benjamin
Husband Material
Directed by: Anurag Kashyap
Starring: Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu
The Kindergarten Teacher
Directed by: Sara Colangelo
Starring: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gael García Bernal
The Land of Steady Habits
Directed by: Nicole Holofcener
Starring: Ben Mendelsohn, Connie Britton, Thomas Mann, Edie Falco, Elizabeth Marvel, Charlie Tahan
Life Itself
Directed by: Dan Fogelman
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Annette Bening, Mandy Patinkin, Jean Smart, Antonio Banderas
The Public
Directed by: Emilio Estevez
Starring: Starring: Taylor Schilling, Alec Baldwin, Jena Malone, Christian Slater, Gabrielle Union
Red Joan
Directed by: Trevor Nunn
Starring: Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson
Shadow
Directed by: Zhang Yimou
Starring: Chao Deng, Li Sun, Ryan Zheng
A Star Is Born
Directed by: Bradley Cooper
Starring: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Dave Chappelle, Sam Elliott, Andrew Dice Clay
What They Had
Directed by: Elizabeth Chomko
Starring: Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon, Blythe Danner
Widows
Directed by: Steve McQueen
Starring: Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Colin Farrell, Liam Neeson, Carrie Coon, Cynthia Erivo
Special Presentations
Anthropocene
Directed by: Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Edward Burtynsky
Documentary
Ben Is Back
Directed by: Peter Hedges
Starring: Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges, Courtney B. Vance, Kathryn Newton
Burning
Directed by: Lee Chang-dong
Starring: Steven Yeun, Yoo Ah-in
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Directed by: Marielle Heller
Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant, Anna Deavere Smith
Capernaum
Directed by: Nadine Labaki
Starring: Nadine Labaki, Kawthar Al Haddad, Boluwatife Treasure Bankole
Cold War
Directed by: Paweł Pawlikowski
Starring: Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot
Colette
Directed by: Wash Westmoreland
Starring: Keira Knightley, Dominic West, Fiona Shaw
The Death and Life of John F. Donovan
Directed by: Xavier Dolan
Starring: Kit Haringon, Natalie Portman, Kathy Bates, Susan Sarandon, Jacob Tremblay, Thandie Newton, Bella Thorne
Dogman
Directed by: Matteo Garrone
Starring: Marcello Fonte, Edoardo Pesce
The Fall of the American Empire
Directed by: Denys Arcand
Starring: Maxim Roy, Alexandre Landry
The Front Runner
Directed by: Jason Reitman
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, Ari Graynor
Giant Little Ones
Directed by: Keith Behrman
Starring: Maria Bello, Kyle MacLachlan
Girls of the Sun (Les Filles du Soleil)
Directed by: Eva Husson
Starring: Golshifteh Farahani, Emmanuelle Bercot
The Grizzlies
Directed by: Miranda de Pencier
Starring: Booboo Stewart, Will Sasso
Hotel Mumbai
Directed by: Anthony Maras
Starring: Armie Hammer, Jason Isaacs, Nazanin Boniadi, Dev Patel
The Hummingbird Project
Directed by: Kim Nguyen
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Salma Hayek
If Beale Street Could Talk
Directed by: Barry Jenkins
Starring: Kiki Layne, Stephan James, Regina King, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis
Manto
Directed by: Nandita Das
Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rasika Dugal
Maya
Directed by: Mia Hansen-Løve
Starring: Suzan Anbeh, Judith Chemla
Monsters and Men
Directed by: Reinaldo
Starring: John David Washington, Anthony Ramos, Chanté Adams, Nicole Beharie
Mouthpiece
Directed by: Patricia Rozema
Starring: Jake Epstein, Jess Salgueiro
Non-Fiction
Directed by: Olivier Assayas
Starring: Guillaume Canet, Juliette Binoche
The Old Man & The Gun
Directed by: David Lowery
Starring: Robert Redford, John David Washington, Sissy Spacek, Casey Affleck, Tika Sumpter, Danny Glover, Tom Waits
Papi Chulo
Directed by: John Butler
Starring: Matt Bomer, Alejandro Patiño, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Roma
Directed by: Alfonso Cuarón
Starring: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira
Sharkwater Extinction
Directed by: Rob Stewart
Documentary
Shoplifters
Directed by: Hirokazu Kore-eda
Starring: Lily Franky, Sakura Ando, Mayu Matsuoka
The Sisters Brothers
Directed by: Jacques Audiard
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed, John C. Reilly
Sunset
Directed by: László Nemes
Starring: Vlad Ivanov, Susanne Wuest, Björn Freiberg, Juli Jakab
Through Black Spruce
Directed by: Don McKellar
Starring: Tanaya Beatty
The Wedding Guest
Directed by: Michael Winterbottom
Starring: Dev Patel
The Weekend
Directed by: Stella Meghie
Starring: Y’lan Noel, Kym Whitley, Sasheer Zamata, DeWanda Wise
Where Hands Touch
Directed by: Amma Asante
Starring: Amandla Stenberg, Abbie Cornish
White Boy Rick
Directed by: Yann Demange
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Piper Laurie, Eddie Marsan, Bel Powley, Bruce Dern
Wildlife
Directed by: Paul Dano
Starring: Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal, Bill Camp
TIFF Docs
American Dharma
Directed by: Errol Morris
Angels Are Made Of Light
Directed by: James Longley
The Biggest Little Farm
Directed by: John Chester
Carmine Street Guitars
Directed by: Ron Mann
Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes
Directed by: Alexis Bloom
The Elephant Queen
Directed by: Victoria Stone, Mark Deeble
Fahrenheit 11/9
Directed by: Michael Moore
Free Solo
Directed by: E. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin
Freedom Fields
Directed by: Naziha Arebi
Ghost Fleet
Directed by: Shannon Service, Jeffrey Waldron
Graves Without a Name (Les Tombeaux Sans Noms)
Directed by: Rithy Panh
Heartbound (Hjertelandet)
Directed by: Janus Metz, Sine Plambech
Maiden
Directed by: Alex Holmes
Maria by Callas
Directed by: Tom Volf
Meeting Gorbachev
Directed by: Werner Herzog, André Singer
This Changes Everything
Directed by: Tom Donahue
Monrovia, Indiana
Directed by: Frederick Wiseman
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
Directed by: Barry Avrich
Putin’s Witnesses (Svideteli Putina)
Directed by: Vitaly Mansky
Quincy
Directed by: Rashida Jones, Alan Hicks
Screwball
Directed by: Billy Corben |
Searching for Ingmar Bergman
Directed by: Margarethe von Trotta
The Truth About Killer Robots
Directed by: Maxim Pozdorovkin
Walking on Water
Directed by: Andrey Paounov
What is Democracy?
Directed by: Astra Taylor
When Arabs Danced (Au Temps où les Arabes Dansaient)
Directed by: Jawad Rhalib
Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema
Directed by: Mark Cousins
Midnight Madness
Assassination Nation
Directed by: Sam Levinson
Starring: Odessa Young, Hari Nef, Suki Waterhouse
Climax
Directed by: Gaspar Noé
Starring: Sofia Boutella, Romain Guillermic, Souheila Yacoub
Diamantino
Directed by: Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt
Starring: Joana Barrios, Abílio Bejinha, Chico Chapas
Halloween
Directed by: David Gordon Green
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Will Patton, Nick Castle
In Fabric
Directed by: Peter Strickland
Starring: Gwendoline Christie, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Caroline Catz
The Man Who Feels No Pain
Directed by: Vasan Bala
Nekrotronic
Directed by: Kiah Roache-Turner
Starring: Monica Bellucci, Tess Haubrich, Caroline Ford
The Predator
Directed by: Shane Black
Starring: Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn
The Standoff at Sparrow Creek
Directed by: Henry Dunham
Starring: James Badge Dale, Brian Geraghty, Patrick Fischler
The Wind
Directed by: Emma Tammi
Starring: Julia Goldani Telles, Ashley Zukerman, Caitlin Gerard
Platform
Angelo
Directed by: Markus Schleinzer
Starring: Makita Samba, Alba Rohrwacher, Larisa Faber
Cities of Last Things
Directed by: Ho Wi Ding
Starring: Lu Huang, Louise Grinberg, Kuo-Chu Chang
Destroyer
Directed by: Karyn Kusama
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Tatiana Maslany, Sebastian Stan, Toby Kebbell
Donnybrook
Directed by: Tim Sutton
Starring: Jamie Bell, Frank Grillo, Margaret Qualley
The Good Girls (Las Niñas Bien)
Directed by: Alejandra Márquez Abella
Starring: Ilse Salas, Flavio Medina, Cassandra Ciangherotti
Her Smell
Directed by: Alex Ross Perry
Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens, Agyness Deyn
The Innocent
Directed by: Simon Jaquemet
Starring: Anna Tenta, Judith Hofmann, Urs-Peter Wolters
Jessica Forever
Directed by: Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel
Starring: Aomi Muyock, Sebastian Urzendowsky, Paul Hamy
Mademoiselle de Joncquières
Directed by: Emmanuel Mouret
Starring: Cécile de France, Edouard Baer, Alice Isaaz
Out of Blue
Directed by: Carol Morley
Starring: Patricia Clarkson, Mamie Gummer, Toby Jones, James Caan, Jacki Weaver
The River
Directed by: Emir Baigazin
Rojo
Directed by: Benjamín Naishtat
Discovery
Clara
Directed by: Akash Sherman
Starring: Patrick J. Adams, Troian Bellisario
Edge of the Knife
Directed by: Gwaai Edenshaw, Helen Haig-Brown
Starring: Sphenia Jones
Firecrackers
Directed by: Jasmin Mozaffari
Starring: Michaela Kurimsky, Karena Evans
Freaks
Directed by: Zach Lipovsky, Adam Stein
Starring: Bruce Dern, Grace Park, Emile Hirsch
Contemporary World Cinema
Falls Around Her
Directed by: Darlene Naponse
Starring: Rob Stewart, Tina Keeper
The Fireflies Are Gone
Directed by: Sébastien Pilote
Starring: Pierre-Luc Brillant, Marie-France Marcotte
The Great Darkened Days
Directed by: Maxime Giroux
Starring: Sarah Gadon, Cody Fern, Soko
Kingsway
Directed by: Bruce Sweeney
Starring: Gabrielle Rose, Camille Sullivan
Les Salopes or the Naturally Wanton Pleasure of Skin
Directed by: Renée Beaulieu
Starring: Vincent Leclerc, Pierre-Yves Cardinal, Louise Portal
Splinters
Directed by: Thom Fitzgerald
Starring: Shelley Thompson, Sofia Banzhaf, Gil Anderson
Wavelengths
ALTIPLANO
Directed by: Malena Szlam
Short
ante mis ojos
Directed by: Lina Rodriguez
Short
Fausto
Directed by: Andrea Bussmann
Starring: Victor Pueyo, Fernando Renjifo, Ziad Chakaroun
Sira
Directed by: Rolla Tahir
Short
Slip
Directed by: Celia Perrin Sidarous
The Stone Speakers
Directed by: Igor Drljača
TIFF Cinematheque
Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner (2001)
Directed by: Zacharias Kunuk
Chocolat (1988)
Directed by: Claire Denis
The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928)
Directed by: Carl Theodor Dreyer
Persona (1966)
Directed by: Ingmar Bergman
Short Cuts
7A
Directed by: Zachary Russell
Short
Accidence
Directed by: Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson
Short
Animal Behaviour
Directed by: Alison Snowden, David Fine
Short
Biidaaban (The Dawn Comes)
Directed by: Amanda Strong
Short
Brotherhood (Ikhwène)
Directed by: Meryam Joobeur
Short
Caroni
Directed by: Ian Harnarine
Short
Dziadzio
Directed by: Aaron Ries
Short
Emptying the Tank
Directed by: Caroline Monnet
Short
EXIT
Directed by: Claire Edmondson
Short
Fauve
Directed by: Jérémy Comte
Short
GIRLFRIENDS (AMIES)
Directed by: Marie Davignon
Short
Glitter’s Wild Women
Directed by: Roney
Short
Good Boy
Directed by: Fantavious Fritz
Short
If This Isn’t Love (Si ce n’est pas de l’amour)
Directed by: Luiza Cocora
Short
Little Waves (Les Petites Vagues)
Directed by: Ariane Louis-Seize
Short
My Boy (Mon Boy)
Directed by: Sarah Pellerin
Short
Norman Norman
Directed by: Sophy Romvari
Short
Paseo
Directed by: Matthew Hannam
Short
The Subject (Le Sujet)
Directed by: Patrick Bouchard
Short
Veslemøy’s Song
Directed by: Sofia Bohdanowicz
Short
International Short Cuts
A New Year (Akhali Tseli)
Directed by: George Sikharulidze
Short
A Wedding Day (Un Jour de Mariage)
Directed by: Elias Belkeddar
Short
All Inclusive
Directed by: Corina Schwingruber Ilić
Short
All These Creatures
Directed by: Charles Williams
Short
The Ambassador’s Wife
Directed by: Theresa Traore Dahlberg
Short
Ballad of Blood and Two White Buckets
Directed by: Yosep Anggi Noen
Short
Bavure
Directed by: Donato Sansone
Short
Birdie
Directed by: Shelly Lauman
Short
The Call
Directed by: Anca Damian
Short
Circle
Directed by: Jayisha Patel
Short
Dodgy Dave
Directed by: Charlotte Regan
Short
Dulce
Directed by: Guille Isa, Angello Faccini
Short
Everything calms down
Directed by: Virginia Scaro
Short
Facing North
Directed by: Tukei Muhumuza
Short
The Fall (La Chute)
Directed by: Boris Labbé
Feathers
Directed by: A.V. Rockwell
The Field
Directed by: Sandhya Suri
The Foreign Body (El Destetado)
Directed by: Héctor Silva Núñez
F—k You
Directed by: Anette Sidor |
Guaxuma
Directed by: Nara Normande
Hector Malot: The Last Day of the Year (Ektoras Malo: I Teleftea Mera Tis Chronias)
Directed by: Jacqueline Lentzou
Short
The Imminent Immanent (Baga’t Diri Tuhay Ta’t Pamahungpahung)
Directed by: Carlo Francisco Manatad
Short
Interior (Interiør)
Directed by: Reed Van Dyk
Short
Judgement
Directed by: Raymund Ribay Gutierrez
Short
L’été et tout le reste
Directed by: Sven Bresser
Short
Lou
Directed by: Clara Balzary
Short
Old Thing (Ha’Alte-Zachen)
Directed by: Roni Bahat
Short
The Orphan (O Órfão)
Directed by: Carolina Markowicz
Short
Reneepoptosis
Directed by: Renee Zhan
Short
Shadow Cut
Directed by: Lucy Suess
Short
Shinaab: Part II
Directed by: Lyle Corbine Jr.
Short
This Magnificent Cake! (Ce Magnifique Gâteau!)
Directed by: Emma de Swaef, Marc James Roels
Short
To Plant a Flag
Directed by: Bobbie Peers
Short
Umbra (Tariki)
Directed by: Saeed Jafarian
Short
Viktoría
Directed by: Brúsi Ólason
Short
Winners Bitch
Directed by: Sam Gurry
Short
