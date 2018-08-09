To read more on The Nun and other highly anticipated fall movies, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

The subgenre known as “nunsploitation” (yes, that’s actually a thing) goes mainstream with The Nun (out Sept. 7), the latest horror film to be spun off from the Conjuring movies. Set in early-’50s Romania, the film concerns the origins of the inhuman spirit, also known as Valak, that tormented ghost-hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) in the 1977-set The Conjuring 2.

The Nun stars Demian Bichir as a priest named Father Burke and Taissa Farmiga as a novitiate, Sister Irene. “She had a difficult and isolating childhood,” Farmiga says of her character. “She experienced these visions that set her apart from her peers and eventually led her to a life in the church.” The pair are tasked by the Vatican to investigate a mysterious death at an abbey in Romania where, Farmiga reveals, “there’s some sort of presence that shouldn’t be there.”

The Conjuring 2 actress Bonnie Aarons reprises her role as the demon-Nun, much to director Corin Hardy’s relief. “When I got The Nun, I called up New Line and was like, ‘We have secured the actress that plays the Nun, right?’ ” he says. “Even in the short space of time she was on screen [in The Conjuring 2], she owns that role in the same way that Robert Englund owns Freddy [Krueger].”

See an exclusive image of Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aarons below and watch the trailer for The Nun, above.