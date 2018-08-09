Watch the trailer for for Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's horror-comedy Slaughterhouse Rulez

We may never get to see a sequel to “rom-zom-com” Shaun of the Dead. But we will get to see that film’s two male leads, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, in a new British horror-comedy called Slaughterhouse Rulez, which the pair also executive-produced.

The film is set at an elite boarding school where boys and girls are groomed for power and greatness. This ancient and ordered world is about to be shaken to its foundations when a controversial frack site on prized school woodland causes seismic tremors, a mysterious sinkhole, and an unspeakable horror to be unleashed. Soon a new pecking order will be established as the pupils and teachers alike become locked in a bloody battle for survival.

In addition to Pegg and Frost, the cast of Slaughterhouse Rulez includes Asa Butterfield, Finn Cole, Hermione Corfield, and Michael Sheen. The movie is directed by Crispian Mills and is released in the U.K., Oct. 31. No U.S. release date has been announced as of yet, but you can see the trailer for Slaughterhouse Rulez, above.