Poltergeist coming to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights

They’re here.

Universal Studios is adding Poltergeist to its roster of scares at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. Guests will be able to experience Tobe Hooper’s 1982 film like never before at the annual Halloween event, which brings iconic pop culture frights to life in state-of-the-art mazes inspired by beloved horror properties. This year, Poltergeist joins Stranger Things and The First Purge, both of which have already been announced as the inspirations for new attractions in 2018.

Both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort will have brand-new, movie-quality mazes that will recreate the horror classic and “lure guests to the Freeling family house built atop a cemetery where malicious ghosts threaten the lives within,” a Universal press release promises.

Terrified park visitors will encounter classic scenes from the film — including, yes, the flickering TV set — as they’re led through the house to cross into the light, where “they will find themselves surrounded by a surreal landscape of vanishing walls, floating furniture, and a creepy clown with a menacing smile. In a rush against time, guests will be forced to make it back to the world of the living or forever be trapped…”

You can meet your doom next month, when Halloween Horror Nights kicks off. Good luck.

Universal Studios

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights beginning Sept. 14 at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort.