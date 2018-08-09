Michael Moore has his inquisitive sights trained firmly on exploring the radical state of Donald Trump’s America in the trailer for his new documentary Fahrenheit 11/9.

“How the f— did this happen?” Moore says in the trailer, which shows the Bowling for Columbine filmmaker examining the political and social impact of Trump’s controversial election to the most powerful position in the world. He later introduces Trump as “the last president of the United States” as a shot of Trump flashing a menacing glance at the camera appears onscreen.

Other highlights from the preview include Moore hosing down the home of Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder with water from the city of Flint, interviews with survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the campaign of politician and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who, at 28 years old, won the June 2018 Democratic primary in New York’s 14th congressional district over Democratic caucus chair Joseph Crowley.

Shortly before its theatrical bow, Fahrenheit 11/9 — a pseudo-sequel to Moore’s anti-George W. Bush documentary Fahrenheit 9/11 — is set to world-premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in early September.

Other films joining TIFF’s 2018 documentary lineup include Rashida Jones’ Quincy, a non-fiction chronicle of her father’s life, Tom Donahue’s Geena Davis-produced This Changes Everything, which examines the gender dynamics in Hollywood after in the wake of the #MeToo movement, and Mark Cousins’ Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema, a Tilda Swinton-narrated exploration of cinema in the hands of female directors.

Fahrenheit 11/9 hits theaters on Sept. 21. Watch the film’s first trailer above.