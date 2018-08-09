Jamie Lee Curtis says Laurie Strode is 'hunting more than running' in new Halloween

To read more on Halloween and other highly anticipated fall movies, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ filmography includes hits like Trading Places, A Fish Called Wanda, and True Lies. But the actress has no doubt which film the headline announcing her eventual demise will namecheck. “HALLOWEEN ACTRESS DEAD!” she predicts, not unhappily. “It’s going to say that.”

Forty years after starring in John Carpenter’s original horror classic, Curtis, 59, reprises her signature role of Laurie Strode in David Gordon Green’s Halloween (out Oct. 19), a direct sequel to the 1978 movie that ignores the events of the many films in the franchise that were subsequently released. That means Laurie has been waiting four decades to end the menace of incarcerated masked killer Michael Myers — and it sounds like she gets her chance.

“The first movie I was running more, and in this movie I’m hunting more,” says Curtis. “[You] watch this woman take back the narrative of her life.”

While Carpenter shot the original Halloween in California, Green filmed this one in South Carolina. But Curtis got a strong sense of déjà vu when she first walked on set. “It felt just like it did on the streets of West Hollywood or South Pasadena,” she says. “It had this incredible feeling of nostalgia, the simplicity of a small town in America, where this horror takes place. Right away, I was like, ‘This is going to be amazing.’ ”

See an exclusive image from the new Halloween below and watch the film’s trailer, above.