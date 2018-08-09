Halloween, The Predator to world-premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Michael Myers and the predator will slash their way north of the border as part of the Toronto International Film Festival’s expanded 2018 slate.

In addition to previously announced, Oscar-bound titles like A Star Is Born, First Man, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Beautiful Boy, the annual event’s massive lineup will also include global debuts for director David Gordon Green’s highly anticipated Halloween sequel and Shane Black’s Predator continuation as part of its Midnight Madness selection.

Halloween sees Jamie Lee Curtis returning to the horror series for the first time since 2002’s Halloween Resurrection, in which her character, Laurie Strode, died at the hands of her masked, serial killer sibling. Green’s film largely ignores the events that transpired in several sequels following John Carpenter’s 1978 original in an attempt to strip “down the backstory, and philosophy, and motivation” to continue the story, the filmmaker previously told EW.

The Predator — releasing 31 years after the 1987 original — is billed as Black’s “reinvention” of the sci-fi-horror series, which will see the series’ signature extraterrestrials wreaking havoc on a small town where an ex-soldier (Boyd Holbrook) and a biologist (Olivia Munn) join forces to stop them.

“This year’s Midnight Madness slate promises another idiosyncratic confluence of established and emerging genre filmmakers,” Midnight Madness programmer Peter Kuplowsky said of the slate in a press statement. “To complement some of the buzziest provocations on the festival circuit, I have sought to curate an eccentric array of World Premieres that demonstrate the dexterity of genre cinema as a canvas for both sublime satisfaction and stunning subversion. That includes the section’s two much-anticipated sequels, The Predator and Halloween, each of which boldly and brilliantly builds upon its mythic iconography to thrilling and surprising effect.”

Having vaulted its People’s Choice Award winners like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Silver Linings Playbook, La La Land, and Room into the best picture conversation in the recent past, TIFF is largely considered a key stepping stone en route to the Oscars podium for awards prospectives on the fall festival circuit. Midnight Madness, however, offers genre-specific counter-programming aimed at fans of unconventional thrillers, alternative dramas, and horror films.

The 2018 Toronto International Film Festival runs from Sept. 6-16, and tickets are available now here. Check out the first portion of this year’s lineup here, and read on for Thursday’s additions to Midnight Madness.

Assassination Nation | Sam Levinson, USA

Canadian Premiere

Climax | Gaspar Noé, France

North American Premiere

Midnight Madness Closing Film

Diamantino | Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt, Portugal/France/Brazil

North American Premiere

Halloween | David Gordon Green, USA

World Premiere

In Fabric | Peter Strickland, UK

World Premiere

The Man Who Feels No Pain | Vasan Bala, India

World Premiere

Nekrotronic | Kiah Roache-Turner, Australia

World Premiere

Midnight Madness Opening Film

The Predator | Shane Black, USA

World Premiere

The Standoff at Sparrow Creek | Henry Dunham, USA

World Premiere

The Wind | Emma Tammi, USA

World Premiere